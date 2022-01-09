What a Michigan insider is hearing about Jim Harbaugh

What a Michigan insider has to say about Jim Harbaugh

According to reports this week, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is considering leaving Ann Arbor and returning to the NFL for the first time since 2014.

Since The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman broke the news on Tuesday, there has been a lot of speculation about Harbaugh’s thought process.

However, it’s difficult to decipher exactly what the Wolverines’ head coach is thinking.

On Sunday, Michigan insider John U Bacon attempted to decipher the Harbaugh rumors and provide insight into the escalating speculation.

“Nobody knows anything,” was the overarching theme of his investigation.

“I still believe Nobody Knows Anything.

You’re guessing unless you’re Jim Harbaugh, his wife, or his parents,” Bacon tweeted on Sunday.

“There’s a big difference between speculating, forecasting, and reporting something as fact.

When someone makes a prediction, they want you to remember it if it turns out to be correct and forget it if it doesn’t.

“Right now, those who know Harbaugh best are saying the least, and they’re also the least sure which way this is going to go.

Harbaugh hasn’t decided yet, or he would have announced it by now.

He isn’t a fool when it comes to this stuff.

He isn’t taking advantage of the situation.”

Michigan Insider Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh

