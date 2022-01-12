Trending
What Andy Reid Said About The Steelers Isn’t Being Believed By NFL Fans.

Fans of the NFL aren’t buying what Andy Reid said about the Steelers.

We’ll just chalk these comments up to Andy Reid being one of the nicest men in the NFL.

Reid told 93.7 “The Fan” on Wednesday that the eighth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are playing “like a number one seed right now.”

NFL Fans Not Buying What Andy Reid Said About Steelers

