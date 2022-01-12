What Andy Reid Said About The Steelers Isn’t Being Believed By NFL Fans.

Fans of the NFL aren’t buying what Andy Reid said about the Steelers.

We’ll just chalk these comments up to Andy Reid being one of the nicest men in the NFL.

Reid told 93.7 “The Fan” on Wednesday that the eighth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are playing “like a number one seed right now.”

NFL Fans Not Buying What Andy Reid Said About Steelers

NFL Fans Not Buying What Andy Reid Said About Steelers

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid-“the Steelers are playing like a number one seed right now” — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) January 12, 2022

Biggest yinzer on planet earth just laughed at this lol https://t.co/4zTniUg5XZ — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 12, 2022

If he said this with a straight face I do NOT want to play this man at poker. https://t.co/xBNZgM07at — “Badstreet” Rick B. (@badstreet) January 12, 2022