What Andy Reid Said About The Steelers Isn’t Being Believed By NFL Fans.

Fans of the NFL aren’t buying what Andy Reid said about the Steelers.
We’ll just chalk these comments up to Andy Reid being one of the nicest men in the NFL.
Reid told 93.7 “The Fan” on Wednesday that the eighth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are playing “like a number one seed right now.”
NFL Fans Not Buying What Andy Reid Said About Steelers
NFL Fans Not Buying What Andy Reid Said About Steelers
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid-“the Steelers are playing like a number one seed right now”
— 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) January 12, 2022
Andy please. https://t.co/DYIc43aK5d
— Gene Collier (@genecollier) January 12, 2022
Biggest yinzer on planet earth just laughed at this lol https://t.co/4zTniUg5XZ
— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 12, 2022
If he said this with a straight face I do NOT want to play this man at poker. https://t.co/xBNZgM07at
— “Badstreet” Rick B. (@badstreet) January 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/c3Y5eBkFUZhttps://t.co/1PJr6Xf4B3
— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 12, 2022
Ben: “We shouldn’t even be here”
Reid: “The Steelers are playing the the #1 seed”
Love this week. Different ways teams are finding motivation. https://t.co/XH2Q90Xn1a
— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 12, 2022