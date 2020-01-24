What are the five new sports coming to Tokyo 2020 and how will Team GB fare?

With six months to go until the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020, time is running out for athletes to book their spots.

There will be five events – baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing – introduced to the Games in a concerted effort to appeal to a younger market.

Sportsmail takes a look at the new additions and whether Team GB may be in for more medals.

Baseball (men) and softball (women) have been reinstated into the Summer Olympic Games for the first time since 2008.

First officially introduced for Barcelona 1992 – but played as an exhibition sport sporadically since 1904 – it was dropped over fears it did not hold enough interest outside of the USA and China and would disrupt the Major League Baseball season.

While various attempts to bring it back have failed, it has now benefited from the Games shifting to an ‘event-based’ programme.

In baseball, the six qualified teams will be split into two groups of three. Each team will play their group opponents once to determine the rankings in the knockout rounds, resulting in a gold medal and bronze medal match.

Six teams also qualify for the softball event in Tokyo, with those countries taking part in a single round-robin, with the best four teams taking part in a bronze medal and gold medal match.

There will be no representatives this year. Team GB have not qualified for either the baseball or softball events in this summer’s Olympics Games. The women’s team suffered heartbreak at the Europe/Africa qualifying tournament in July, falling to Italy at the last hurdle.

Karate will be making its first ever appearance at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

With around 100 million participants across five continents and 192 countries, karate previously ranked as one of the most popular global sports not to be represented at the Games.

There are 80 qualifying spots available in two disciplines – Kumite and Kata – with these places split 50:50 between male and female.

On April 6, the top four athletes in their respective disciplines in Olympic Standing rankings will qualify directly for the Olympics.

The remaining spots will be decided via a qualification tournament in Paris in early May 2020.

Medal hopes lie with 27-year-old Jordan Thomas in the men’s Kumite discipline.

Luton-born Thomas won gold in the 2016 World Championships and also has the 2014 European Championship title to his name.

Thomas told Sportsmail: ‘It is real now, I grew up watching Olympics, athletics, boxing, wrestling, judo, all of these at the biggest sporting event in the world.

‘I have always dreamed of it but now it is in front of me I have a chance to do it myself.

‘I have always had that dream but now it can actually happen. The Olympics can give karate the exposure it deserves.’

Remarkably popular for many years, skateboarding is the most obvious beneficiary of the Olympics aiming to appeal to a younger audience.

Significantly, the International Olympic Committee has also provisionally approved the sport’s inclusion for the Paris 2024 Games.

There are two disciplines for the male and female skateboarder to take part in – park and street. Each event will have 20 competitors, with the qualification tournaments taking place in London and China in May.

The best three skateboarders in each qualifying tournament will qualify directly for the Games, while the top-16 competitors in the World Olympic Rankings who have yet to qualify will also earn a spot to compete for Olympic Gold.

The last spot automatically goes to host nation Japan, who must enter at least one competitor or team in every Olympic event.

The most eye-catching talent is 11-year-old Sky Brown, who would become Britain’s youngest ever Olympic athlete should she qualify for Tokyo.

Winning her event would see Brown surpass American diver Marjorie Gestring as the youngest ever recorded Olympic gold medallist.

Gestring was just 13 years and 268 days when she won the 3m springboard event at Berlin 1936.

Brown has lived in Japan for most of her life but can represent Team GB due to her British father.

With more than 650,000 followers across her social media accounts, Brown is already one of the most high-profile British athletes.

This will also be the first time that climbing has featured at the Summer Olympics.

The newly named ‘sport climbing’ combines three disciplines – lead climbing, bouldering and speed climbing – to create one men’s and one women’s climbing event.

There are 20 quota spots each in the men’s and women’s events, with each nation allowed a maximum of two places.

The decision to combine all three disciplines, with only one set of medals allocated to the sport, was criticised heavily by participants.

However, a second set of medals was granted for 2024 and it is expected that speed climbing will be a separate discipline.

The nation’s most successful climber is Shauna Coxsey who won two bronze medals in the 2019 World Championships to qualify for the Olympics where she will be among the favourites for gold.

The 26-year-old set a British speed climbing record of 9.141s during the tournament and is a strong contender to medal in the women’s sport climbing event.

Coxsey also won back-to-back bouldering World Cups in 2016 and 2017, while she was also presented with a MBE in the 2016 Birthday Honours list.

Coxsey previously told Sportsmail: ‘I’ve been climbing for 22 years now and being an Olympic athlete just never entered my mind, because why would it?

‘I watched the Olympics as a kid and I always thought, “Oh, that’s cool. That’d be amazing but I’m never going to get to go”. To be honest I am sort of still thinking that even now.’

In the men’s event, Will Bosi is a standout hopeful for Team GB.

Surfing will also make its first ever Olympic appearance in Tokyo 2020, with the discipline split into two events – men’s and women’s shortboard.

Each event has 20 competitors competing for Olympic glory, with the vast majority of the 40 qualification spots already taken.

The event will use a four-person, 25-minute heat structure with the best two athletes progressing to the next round.

A panel of judges will rate each performance with scoring from one to 10 with two decimals. e.g. 8.51.

Each score will consider the difficulty of the manoeuvre as well as speed, power, and flow of each move.

So far, no Team GB competitor has booked their place in either of the two events. However, there are 12 qualification spots up for grabs in the ISA World Surfing Games in April and May.

Looking to qualify from Team GB is former Love Island contestant Laura Crane.

The 24-year-old featured in the 2018 edition of the ITV show and has been a surfer since she was 14, but has admitted that this campaign may be too soon for her.