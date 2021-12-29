What are the names of John Madden’s kids?

On December 28, legendary NFL head coach and broadcaster JOHN Madden passed away at the age of 85.

The NFL issued a statement about Madden’s “unexpected” death.

“We all know him as the Oakland Raiders’ Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The Hall of Fame coach has had the Madden NFL video game series named after him since 1988, among his other accomplishments.

The cause of Madden’s death is unknown at this time.

He is survived by his 62-year-old wife, Virginia, and two sons.

John and Michael are Madden’s two sons with his wife.

Michael was born in 1964, and Joseph was born in 1966, only a few years later.

While little is known about the two men because they’ve kept their personal lives private, reports indicate that Michael played football for Harvard University and Joseph attended Brown University.

Both sons are featured in the new documentary, All Madden, which premiered on FOX on December 25th, according to ESPN.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our John Madden live blog.

All Madden is a brand new documentary that chronicles John Madden’s illustrious career as an NFL head coach and broadcaster.

When he was hired by the Oakland Raiders, Madden was the team’s youngest coach, and he went on to have a 103-32-7 record in his ten years there.

In 2006, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a head coach.

Madden worked for all four major networks during his broadcasting career, winning 16 Emmy awards for his efforts.

Madden himself appears throughout, with ESPN reporting that the documentary’s interviews were shot just this year.

According to NBC, the 90-minute film will be available for three months on Peacock starting at midnight on December 29.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.