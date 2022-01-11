What are the names of the NFL coaches who have been fired this season?

Here’s a rundown of all the NFL coaches who resigned or were fired this year.

The Miami Dolphins released a statement on Monday, January 10, 2022, announcing their decision to part ways with former head coach Brian Flores.

Flores guided the Dolphins to a 9-8 record, including a seven-game winning streak that nearly propelled them into the playoffs.

He began his professional career as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots in 2008, and he remained with the team until 2018.

“The Miami Dolphins have relieved head coach Brian Flores of his duties, the team announced today.

“Flores finished his third season as head coach with a 24-25 record,” the team said in a statement released Monday.

“‘I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future,” the statement concluded.

On Monday, January 10, the Chicago Bears fired both Coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace.

Nagy made his head coaching debut in 2018, going 12-4 in his first season.

He earned the 2018 Coach of the Year Award after leading the Bears to their first playoff game in eight years.

The following seasons, on the other hand, did not fare as well.

The Bears had an 8-8 record in 2019 and 2020, and a 6-11 record in 2021.

Ryan Pace was the Bears’ general manager for seven seasons and was the driving force behind Nagy’s hiring.

Mike Zimmer led the Minnesota Vikings for eight seasons as head coach.

On Monday, January 10, he and General Manager Rick Spielman were fired.

The Vikings said in a statement that “new leadership is needed to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships.”

While the Vikings haven’t played in a Super Bowl since 1976, they have never won an NFL championship.

Zimmer’s overall record with the Vikings is 72-56-1.

Following a 13-3 record, the team advanced to the NFC Championships in 2017.

Vic Fangio, the head coach of the Denver Broncos, was fired on January 9, 2022.

With a 7-10 record, the Broncos finished last in the AFC West Division.

Fangio was the head coach for three seasons, with an overall record of 19-30.

The Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2016, but they have not appeared in a postseason game since.

