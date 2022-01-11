What are the prices for Super Bowl tickets?

Super Bowl tickets cost how much?

This year’s SUPER BOWL will take place on February 13, 2022.

The following is a rundown of everything we know so far about the big game.

The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year for football fans.

It pits two of the NFL’s best teams against each other for the championship.

New commercials are shown during the Super Bowl, and major artists perform during the halftime show.

Because of the game’s significance, tickets are typically much more expensive than those for a regular season game.

“The secondary market is the best place for fans to realistically purchase tickets,” according to SeatGeek.

Super Bowl tickets can cost anywhere from (dollar)4,000 to (dollar)5,000 on average.

The cost is also determined by which two teams reach the championship game.

Prices are expected to drop as the game date approaches, but will still be in the thousands.

Los Angeles, California will host the Super Bowl this year.

Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium will host the major game.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers play in this stadium.

The Los Angeles International Airport is only about 10 miles away from Inglewood.

The 2022 Super Bowl will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

“This will usher in the next chapter of my career,” Dr. Dre said of his halftime performance.

“Performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in my own backyard will be one of the most thrilling experiences of my career.”

Following Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show in Miami in 2020, The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl in 2021.

