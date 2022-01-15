‘What are they doing!’ – Sky Sports enrages fans by cutting to commercials while Manchester United and Aston Villa are still in action.

‘What are they doing!?’ – Sky Sports enrages fans by cutting to commercials while Manchester United and Aston Villa are still playing.

MANCHESTER UNITED and Aston Villa fans were enraged when Sky Sports took a commercial break during the game.

With the score tied at 2-2 in stoppage time, the match’s coverage abruptly vanished, replaced by some unplanned advertisements.

The game resumed in less than a minute, and viewers were not inconvenienced in the least.

However, football fans were taken aback, and confused Sky viewers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

“During an injury in Villa v Man Utd, Sky went to adverts,” one fan wrote.

That had better not be the case right now.”

“Sky has put adverts in the middle of the game??? What are they doing?” one person wondered.

At full-time, Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones was forced to apologize for the technical issue.

“Really apologies if you were watching that on Sky Sports Main Event and we lost you for a few minutes due to a technical issue,” he said.

“I’m hoping you didn’t watch anything too important.”

The game ended in a 2-2 draw as Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa overcame Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick’s side had a comfortable lead heading into the final 13 minutes of the game thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes.

Villa snatched a point in front of their home fans thanks to late goals from Jacob Ramsey and new loan signing Philippe Coutinho.

Man United are now seventh in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham.

And it’s only one point from a possible six for the Red Devils, who were beaten 1-0 by Wolves in their previous league match.

Rangnick’s team will travel to Brentford on Wednesday evening.

