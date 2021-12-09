What Bill Belichick Said About ‘Spygate’ Is Revealed By Tom Brady

The historic dynasty that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick established with the New England Patriots will live on forever.

The quarterback-head coach tandem won six Super Bowls together, cementing their legacy.

Although Brady and Belichick accomplished a lot in their time together in New England, it wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine.

One of the organization’s lowest points occurred in 2007, when it became embroiled in the “SpyGate” scandal.

The Patriots were fined after an investigation revealed that they illegally videotaped defensive signals from New York Jets coaches during an early-season game.

New England’s 2008 first-round draft pick was forfeited, and Belichick and the organization were fined heavily.

Now that Brady is no longer with the Patriots and some time has passed since “SpyGate,” he has had the opportunity to reflect on what Belichick told the team during the investigation.

Brady said on Episode 4 of ESPN(plus)’s “Man in the Arena,” as transcribed by The Boston Globe, “When it came out, Belichick called us in the next day and said, ‘Look, none of you players had anything to do with it.”

“‘Just shut your mouth and concentrate on your work.’

None of you have any idea what’s going on.

None of you know anything about it.

‘I’ll take care of it the way I need to take care of it, and you guys concentrate on your work.’

Tom Brady Reveals What Bill Belichick Said About ‘Spygate’

Tom Brady Reveals What Bill Belichick Said About ‘Spygate’