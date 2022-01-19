What can England do now that the Ashes are over, from appointing a new head coach and selectors to deciding who will play in the West Indies tour?

From a new head coach and selectors to who plays in the West Indies tour, England has a lot of options after the Ashes.

Sir Andrew Strauss will lead the investigation into what went wrong during the Ashes, and major changes are long overdue.

Many people are wondering where the England Test team will go from here after what happened in Australia.

The simple answer is that I’ll be returning home and then heading to the Caribbean in about five weeks.

On the treadmill of international cricket, there is little respite, and whatever form the England touring party takes in the West Indies, it will face yet another difficult tour both on and off the field.

Given that an admittedly vulnerable West Indies only lost 2-1 in the UK in the summer of 2020 and England has only won one series in the Caribbean since 1968, the three-Test series in Antigua, Barbados, and Grenada will not be easy.

It’s also up in the air how the touring party will look.

Joe Root is expected to remain captain, but coach Chris Silverwood and his assistant Graham Thorpe will almost certainly be gone by then, especially after the humiliating leak of a video the night after England’s Ashes defeat in Hobart, which supports claims of a drinking culture within the squad.

This tour will most likely be led by a caretaker, but who that person is remains to be seen.

One possibility is Paul Collingwood, the current captain of the Caribbean T20 team.

However, a surprise pick like Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket and a former England captain, cannot be ruled out.

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes are all expected to be dropped for this tour.

Durham opener Alex Lees, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, and fast bowler Brydon Carse are all expected to travel.

But, with director of cricket Ashley Giles, another whose job is in jeopardy following the Ashes debacle, giving sole selection power to Silverwood last summer after making Ed Smith’s position as national selector redundant, who selects the squad next month is also up in the air.

Could it be a combination of Root and James Taylor, the chief scout?

Sir Andrew Strauss, the former England captain who will lead, is another possibility.

