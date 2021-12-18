What caused the Champions League draw to be redrawn, and what went wrong with Manchester United’s ball?

What happened with Man United’s ball, and why was the Champions League draw redrawn?

After Uefa made a huge blunder, the Champions League draw had to be redrawn.

Manchester United was drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 tie, which took place in Nyon, Switzerland this morning.

However, it was quickly discovered that the draw’s validity had been questioned due to a major blunder.

Uefa finished the match and advanced to the Europa League.

However, after their blunder became widely publicized, Uefa decided to rerun the test.

In the draw for the match against Atletico Madrid, United’s number was left out.

The Red Devils’ season had already begun on a shaky note as they awaited word on who they would face in the next round.

They were drawn against Villarreal, which should not have been possible because they were both in Group F and thus ineligible to meet in the last 16.

After an initial redraw, United’s crosstown rivals Man City were chosen to face Unai Emery’s side.

United was not then put back into the mix to face Atletico Madrid, adding to Uefa’s woes in the group stage.

In Nyon, Switzerland, the re-draw will begin at 2 p.m.

Despite the fact that Real Madrid’s match against Benfica was drawn before Uefa’s Manchester United gaffe, all eight matches will be redrawn.

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the Champions League last-16 re-draw.

You can keep up with everything that’s going on here.

Man United vs PSG and Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich were two of the most exciting matches in the original draw.

Here’s the whole thing:

