What Charles Barkley Would Do With Ben Simmons

Charles Barkley reveals what he’d do with Ben Simmons if he were in his shoes.

Former No. 1 overall pick in the 2021-22 NBA draft is a few months into the season.

Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick, is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers were reportedly open to trade offers for the star player before the season began.

Simmons has yet to suit up for a game this season, despite the fact that it has been several months.

Former NBA player Charles Barkley knows the only way out now that the two sides appear to have reached a deadlock.

The 76ers must make a deal.

“He’ll never play another game in Philadelphia,” Barkley said.

“He won’t be forgiven by the fans.”

Here’s some more of what he said, as reported by TMZ:

Barkley has a unique understanding of how fans treat players after spending eight years in Philadelphia.

That, he believes, is a major reason why the 76ers should let Simmons go.

“I’m very familiar with those fans,” Barkley said.

“When I was there, I thought my name was Charles Barkley Son of a Bitch for a long time.”

Will the 76ers heed his counsel?

