What did Nate Hobbs accomplish?

Nate Hobbs, a 22-year-old cornerback for the LAS VEGAS Raiders, was arrested on Monday, January 3, 2022.

He was found passed out in his car a few hours after his team’s game against the Colts, according to police.

Las Vegas police arrived at The Cromwell Hotel around 4 a.m. Monday, where they discovered Hobbs asleep behind the wheel at a parking lot exit ramp.

At 6.38 a.m. local time, he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest, he failed field sobriety tests, according to police.

