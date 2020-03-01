What did Turki Al Sheikh say after Al Ahly beat Sun Downs?

Watch periodicals news in a day .. Subscribe now

Chancellor Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the entertainment authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, congratulated Al-Ahly club by defeating the South African Sun Downs team in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

Al-Sheikh said, through his official page on the social networking site «Facebook»: «Praise be to God for victory. And coming back, God willing. »

Al-Ahly managed to win the South African team, with two clean goals, scored by Tunisian Ali Maaloul.