What does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration mean, and why does he do it?

What is the significance of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration?

CRISTIANO RONALDO continues to impress for Manchester United.

Ronaldo has bailed his team out several times since returning to the Premier League this summer.

The 36-year-old is on pace to break the 20-goal barrier this season, giving him even more chances to perform his now-famous ‘Siu’ celebration.

Following his return to Manchester United in August, Ronaldo’s signature celebration has gone viral.

Kids and athletes alike have been imitating the Portuguese by throwing their arms out and yelling ‘Siuuu’ at the top of their lungs everywhere from school playgrounds to the Australian Open courts.

It’s nothing new, though, and Ronaldo has used it before, both at Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as when scoring for Portugal.

In fact, it’s been almost a decade since Ronaldo first performed the celebration in its current form against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in 2013.

And the United forward explained how it came about as a way to feel closer to the Real Madrid fanbase.

“I started saying’si,’ which is like ‘yes,’ when I was in Real Madrid,” he said in 2019.

“Everyone said’siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

It was natural, I’m not sure why.

“I was in the United States when we played Chelsea, and I’m not sure where this celebration is coming from.”

“I just scored the goal and it just came out,” says the player.

To be honest, it was only natural.

“Since then, I’ve been doing it more frequently, and I feel like the supporters and fans see it and go, ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

“I’m like, ‘Wow! It makes people think of me!’

“So it’s fine, and I’ll keep doing it that way.”

The trends appear to be growing in recent weeks, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Australia.

After his marathon victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round, Andy Murray was left perplexed by the crowd.

The Scot thought he was being booed from the stands, but tennis fans revealed it was people imitating Ronaldo’s’siuuu’ on Twitter.