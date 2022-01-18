What does Erling Haaland’s release clause entail, and when can it be invoked?

What does Erling Haaland’s release clause entail, and when can it be used?

Since breaking onto the scene three years ago, ERLING HALAAND has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Dortmund’s 21-year-old forward is having another strong season in the Bundesliga and is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Haaland, who was born in Leeds, has always expressed a desire to play in England, and a number of top-flight clubs are expected to make a bid this summer.

The Norwegian striker, the son of Leeds fan favorite Alf-Inge Haaland, has had a meteoric rise to the top.

Haaland joined his local club Bryne FK’s academy at the age of five and broke records throughout their youth team before moving to Molde under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s tutelage.

Haaland, a strong and powerful forward, earned a move to RB Salzburg after scoring goals at Molde before Dortmund came calling in 2020.

Haaland has 78 goals in 77 games since moving to Germany.

Because of his prolific nature, he has attracted the attention of some of the world’s most prestigious clubs – but he will not be cheap.

Dortmund paid just £18 million to bring him to the Bundesliga, and he signed a four-year contract at the age of 18.

His current contract runs until 2024, but it includes a reported £65 million release clause that allows him to begin talks with other clubs in summer 2022 if the valuation is met.

As a result, clubs will only be able to bid £66 million for Haaland in July.

That’s a lot less than his estimated market value, which is closer to £135 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSG have all been linked with Haaland’s services in recent weeks.

“I’ve chosen not to say anything for the last six months out of respect for Borussia Dortmund,” he told Norwegian television, “but now the club is pressuring me to make a decision.”

“All I want to do is play football,” he says, “but they [Dortmund] are pressuring me to make a decision now.”

“So I’ll have to make a decision soon,” says the narrator.