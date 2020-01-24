What EVERY Premier League club wants before January transfer window closes

The January transfer window is entering its final week and managers are scrambling with their chairman to get those final deals over the line.

Some managers need fresh faces to stave off the threat of relegation, and for others it is a case of finding a diamond in the rough to help achieve a European finish.

Sportsmail looks at what each club needs, who could be moved on and who they are targeting in the final seven days of the 2020 winter window.

: Centre back, left-back, midfielder

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Glen Kamara (Rangers), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Layvin Kurzawa (PSG), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Djene Dakonam (Getafe), Bruno Guimaraes (Athletico Paranaense)

: No one

No one

Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield Town, loan), Konstantinos Mavropanos (Nuremburg, loan), Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City, loan), Deyan Iliev (Jagiellonia Bialystok, loan)

: £30m

Mikel Arteta has only just got his feet under the table at the Emirates Stadium but will still be keen to make his own imprint on the squad following a tough few weeks in the hotseat.

Shoring up a shaky back-line will be a priority in the final seven days, with Layvin Kurzawa and Djene Dakonam being mooted as likely options.

: Winger, full back

: Josh Maja (Bordeaux), Said Benrahma (Brentford), Glen Kamara (Rangers), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiacos), Sam McCallum (Coventry), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Serhou Guirassy (Amiens), Islam Slimani (Leicester), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)

: James Chester

Mbwana Samatta (Genk, £10m), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea, loan), Pepe Reina (AC Milan, loan), Louie Barry (Barcelona, £3m)

Jonathan Kodija (Al-Gharafam undisclosed), Easah Suliman (Vitoria SC, undisclosed), Andre Green (Charlton Athletic, loan), Lovre Kalinic (Toulouse, loan)

: After a busy summer, Villa would prefer loans

Aston Villa have been one of the most active sides in the transfer window and it is for good reason.

Dean Smith’s side currently find themselves in a relegation battle and have already lost £22m summer signing Welsey and goalkeeper Tom Heaton to serious injury.

However, the arrivals of Mbwana Samatta, Danny Drinkwater and Pepe Reina are sure to put Villa in a better position for the final four months of the season.

: Left-back, centre-back, centre midfield, winger

: Joe Rodon (Swansea City), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town), Jarrod Bowen (Hull), Bertrand Traore (Lyon), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund), Danny Rose (Tottenham)

: Nathan Ake, Emerson Hyndman, Ryan Fraser, Andrew Surman

No one

Asmir Begovic (AC Milan, loan)

: £30m

Perhaps the best bit of business Bournemouth can do in the next week is to keep hold of in-demand centre back Nathan Ake.

Eddie Howe’s side find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle and need freshening up across the park.

The Cherries are also targeting a move for ex-Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore in the hope of sprucing things up in attack.

: Full back, forward

: James Tavernier (Rangers), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham), Emil Bohinen (Stabaek), Sebastian Andersson (Union Berlin), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical), Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow), Serhou Guirassy (Amiens)

: Ben White, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Glenn Murray

No one

Anders Dreyer (Midtjylland, undisclosed), Max Sanders (AFC Wimbledon, loan), James Tilley (Grimsby Town, undisclosed), Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag, loan)

: £20m

It’s been an extremely quiet month for Brighton so far and it doesn’t look like there will be much movement in or out of the Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter has worked his magic in his first season in the Premier League and has got his squad playing with smiles on their faces, but the former Swansea boss is keen to add new players if an opportunity arises.

: Centre back, midfielder, striker

: Josh Maja (Bordeaux), Jayden Bogle (Derby), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical), Adrien Tameze (Nice), Josh Brownhill (Bristol City), Joe Allen (Stoke), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

: Ben Gibson, Matej Vydra, Dwight McNeil, Nahki Wells

No one

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea, end of loan), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic, loan), Adam Phillips (Morecambe, loan), Ryan Cooney (Morecambe, loan), Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans, loan), Will Harris (Warrington Town, loan), Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton, loan), Anthony Glennon (Grimsby Town, loan), Josh Benson (Grimsby Town, loan)

: £25m

Sean Dyche does not need to spend his way out of trouble after recent wins over Leicester and Manchester United.

However, after sending Drinkwater back to Chelsea, the former Watford boss is on the lookout for a new central midfielder for the second half of the campaign.

: Full-back, centre-back, centre forward, winger

: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Moussa Dembele (Lyon), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Richarlison (Everton), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ben White (Brighton), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Alex Telles (Porto), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Kays Ruiz-Atil (PSG)

: Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi, Emerson, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Ross Barkley

No one

Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa, loan), Marc Guehi (Swansea, loan), Conor Gallagher (Swansea, loan), Victor Moses (Inter Milan, loan), Jamal Blackman (Bristol Rovers, loan)

: £125m

With Chelsea no longer under a transfer ban, everyone thought Frank Lampard would get stuck into the transfer market this month.

However, it’s been quiet at Stamford Bridge until now, with five players leaving the club and no new arrivals.

Tammy Abraham hobbled off in the draw with Arsenal on Wednesday, which is likely to accelerate Lampard’s search for a striker. Edinson Cavani is the one he wants.

: Winger, right-back

: Nathan Ferguson (West Brom), Kyle Walker Peters (Tottenham), James Tavernier (Rangers), Josh Maja (Bordeaux), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang)

: James McCarthy, Connor Wickham

Scott Banks (Dundee United, undisclosed), Cenk Tosun (Everton, loan)

Sam Woods (Hamilton, loan), Victor Camarasa (Real Betis, end of loan)

: £30m plus sales revenue

Roy Hodgson has remained upbeat on Crystal Palace’s prospects of keeping star man Wilfried Zaha and it would take a huge offer to prise him away this month.

The Eagles signed Everton striker Cenk Tosun on a six-month loan and the move is already paying off, with the Turkish forward having found the back of the net in his first start for the club against Manchester City.

Palace still want another winger and are in talks with Chinese club Dalian Yifang over a deal for Belgium star Yannick Carrasco.

: Centre-back, centre midfield

: Ruben Dias, Ferro (Benfica), Joe Rodon (Swansea), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham), Everton (Gremio), Matias Vecino (Inter), Emre Can (Juventus), Allan (Napoli), Pierre Hojbjerg (Southampton)

: Oumar Niasse, Jonjoe Kenny

Jarrad Branthwaite (Carlisle United, £1m)

Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace, loan), Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic, loan), Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town, loan)

: £49m

While new boss Carlo Ancelotti has played down the idea of adding to the current squad, it wouldn’t be crazy to expect a couple of signings before the window slams shut.

The Italian could make full use of his Serie A connections to bring in Napoli midfielder Allan and Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino, but whether the Toffees can get the deals done remains to be seen.

: Centre-back, forward

: Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Ben White (Brighton), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Aurelio Buta (Royal Antwerp), Jarrod Bowen (Hull), Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town), Sam McCallum (Coventry), Serhou Guirassy (Amiens)

: Daniel Amartey, Filip Benkovic (loan), Islam Slimani (loan)

No one

Andy King (Huddersfield, loan), Raul Uche (Real Valladolid, undisclosed), George Thomas (ADO Den Haag, loan)

: £60m – but they may save it until the summer

Despite beating West Ham in midweek, Leicester’s brilliant start to the season slowed with a couple of defeats early in 2020.

Brendan Rodgers is on the lookout for new players to ensure they finish inside the top four, with competition for Jamie Vardy at the top of his wishlist.

: Left-back, midfield, forward

: Ben White (Brighton), Ferran Torres (Valencia), Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City), Sam McCallum (Coventry), Max Clark (Vitesse), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

: Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher (on loan)

Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg, £7.3m)

Rhian Brewster (Swansea City, loan), Herbie Kane (Hull City, loan), Nathaniel Phillips (Stuttgart, loan), Isaac Christie-Davies (Cercle Brugge, loan), Allan Rodrigues de Souza (Atletico Mineiro, undisclosed), Daniel Atherton (Marine, loan)

: £50m – but they are likely to save it until the summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick out of the blocks when it was announced the club had agreed a deal with Red Bull Salzburg for Takumi Minamino at the start of the window.

However, don’t expect the Reds to be too active in the final week of January. They could well save their funds for the summer window.

: Centre-backs, winger

: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Florentino Luis (Benfica), Juan Larios (Barcelona, development), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Milos Pantovic (Red Star), Mohamed Ihatarren (PSV), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

: Leroy Sane, Nicolas Otamendi, Joao Cancelo, John Stones

Liam Smith (Kilmarnock, £200,000)

Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough, loan), Lukas Nmecha (Middlesbrough, loan)

: £50m

Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped 16 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, all but confirming that they’ll have to concede the trophy in May. However, the former Barcelona boss may seek new faces to boost their Champions League challenge.

Even with Aymeric Laporte returning from injury, centre defence has proven a major weakness for City in this campaign and new additions at the back are the priority.

: Two midfielders, striker

: Edinson Cavani (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Odsonne Edouard (Celtic), Emre Can (Juventus), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), James Maddison (Leicester), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Issa Diop (West Ham), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Arturo Vidal (Barcelona), Matias Vecino (Inter), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan), Islam Slimani (Leicester)

: Marcos Rojo, Angel Gomes, James Garner (loan), Tahith Chong (loan), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

No one

Ashley Young (Inter Milan, £1.5m), Ethan Hamilton (Bolton, loan), Alex Fojticek (Stalybridge Celtic, loan), Max Taylor (Stalybridge Celtic, loan)

: £100m

With the race for the top four so finely balanced, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to bring in some reinforcements before the end of the January window.

Bruno Fernandes has been a long-term midfield target, although the deal now appears to be off.

Having missed out on Erling Haaland and with Marcus Rashford set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, United are still on the hunt for a new striker.

: Striker, centre midfield, left-back

: Jarrod Bowen (Hull City), Lewis Smith (Hamilton), Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Wylan Cyprien (Nice), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan)

: Dwight Gayle, Ki Sung-Yeung, Yoshinori Muto, Jack Colback, Henri Saivet, Javier Manquillo, Dan Barlaser

Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke, loan)

No one

: £25m

Steve Bruce has defied all expectations in the first half of the campaign with a squad that was roundly condemned to relegation before a ball was kicked.

Bruce has brought in Nabil Bentaleb on loan from Schalke and has agreed the signing of Inter Milan’s Valentino Lazaro on a temporary deal as he looks to secure Premier League football for another season. He would also like a new striker before deadline day is over.

: Winger, centre back, defensive midfield

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City), Bilal Basacikoglu (Free), Glen Kamara (Rangers), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham), Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye (NEC)

: Max Aarons

Lukas Rupp (Hoffenheim, £450,000), Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin, loan)

Dennis Srbeny (Paderborn, undisclosed), Carlton Morris (MK Dons, loan), Louis Thompson (MK Dons, loan), Anthony Spyrou (Released), Philip Heise (Nuremberg, loan), Rocky Bushiri (Sint-Truiden, loan), Akin Famewo (St Mirren, loan), Louis Lomas (Tampa Bay Rowdies, loan), Simon Power (King’s Lynn, loan)

: £24.5m

Bottom of the league with a six-point gap to make up to 19th-place Watford, Norwich need to try something different and quick.

New signings Lukas Rupp and Ondrej Duda impressed in the Canaries’ win over Bournemouth, but a lot more needs to be done if they are to beat the drop.

Hull winger Jarrod Bowen is one player being watched, but they will face serious competition to sign him.

: Centre-back, forward

: Tyrese Campbell (Stoke), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Lyle Taylor (Charlton), Jordan Jones (Rangers), Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich)

: Kean Bryan, Jack O’Connell, Luke Freeman

Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest, £1m), Jack Rodwell (Free agent)

Richard Stearman (Huddersfield Town, free), Harry Sheppeard (SteelPhalt Academy, loan), Ben Heneghan (Blackpool, loan), Tyler Smith (Rochdale, loan)

: £15m and loans

Sheffield United’s Premier League status for next season already looks assured, with the club sitting eighth after 24 games.

Chris Wilder is unlikely to seek wholesale changes, but the arrival of Jack Robinson and Jack Rodwell could help them on their unlikely quest for European football.

A new forward, potentially on loan, could be an option before the window shuts.

: Left-back, right-back, centre-back, defensive midfield

: Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest), Kyle Walker Peters (Tottenham), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Joakim Maehle (Genk), Glen Kamara (Rangers), Adrien Tameze (Nice), Joe Bryan (Fulham), Bright-Osayi Samuel (QPR)

: Jannik Vestegaard, Ryan Bertrand, Cedric Soares, Che Adams, Oriol Romeu

No one

Christoph Klarer (SKN St Polten, loan), Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls, loan)

: £35m

Southampton have improved massively in recent weeks and are now nine points adrift of the magic 40 mark which many feel is what is required to stay up.

Ralph Hasenhuttl wants defensive reinforcements, especially if any of Jannik Vestegaard, Ryan Bertrand and Cedric Soares are shown the door.

: Full-back, centre back, striker

: Ben White (Brighton), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester), Nathan Ferguson (WBA), Mehmet Zeki Celik (Lille), Leon King (Rangers development), Wylan Cyprien (Nice), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan), Max Aarons (Norwich), Ze Luis (Porto), Islam Slimani (Leicester), Willian Jose (Real Sociedad)

: Christian Eriksen, Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Juan Foyth, Kazaiah Sterling (loan), Kyle Walker-Peters

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica, loan)

Jack Clarke (QPR, loan), Paris Maghoma (Brentford, undisclosed)

: £60m – but are likely to save it until the summer

Jose Mourinho could not have been more complimentary of Tottenham’s squad when he arrived, but the Portuguese’s hand may have been forced after Harry Kane was ruled out for four months with a hamstring injury.

Porto’s Ze Luis and Willian Jose of Real Sociedad are among their options up-front, while full-back remains a desperate area for investment at Spurs.

: Full-back, centre-back

: Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Aurelio Buta (Royal Antwerp), Kim Min-Jae (Beijing Guoan), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Joe Bryan (Fulham), Hassane Kamara (Reims), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Youssouf Fofana (Strasbourg)

: Christian Kabasele, Marvin Zeegelaar

Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese, £7m), Joao Pedro (Fluminense, £2m)

Dimitri Foulquier (Granada, loan)

: £18m

Nigel Pearson has breathed new life into Watford and suddenly, there is renewed belief they can stay up.

Ignacio Pussetto is a welcome addition up top, but more defensive-minded signings are certainly on the agenda before the window closes.

: Right back, centre midfield, forward

: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Abdoulaye Toure (Nantes), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham), Chuba Akpom (PAOK), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Steven Nzonzi (Roma), Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria), Seko Fofana (Udinese), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

: Winston Reid, Jack Wilshere, Albian Ajeti, Declan Rice

Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough, £4m)

Joe Powell (Burton Albion, undisclosed), Martin Samuelsen (Hull City, undisclosed), Nathan Holland (Oxford United, loan), Conor Coventry (Lincoln City, loan), Roberto (Alaves, loan)

: £26m

David Moyes insisted he would be given funds to improve his squad, but the former Manchester United boss has spent just £4m to bring back goalkeeper Darren Randolph, which was a problem area for the Hammers.

Steven Nzonzi and Olivier Giroud are two big names being considered, with Moyes particularly keen on a new central midfielder.

: Full-back, forward

: Aurelio Buta (Royal Antwerp), Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Enzo Loiodice (Dijon), Daniel Podence (Olympiacos), Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens)

: Jesus Vallejo, Cameron John, Jordan Graham (loan)

Leonardo Campana (Barcelona SC, free)

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, £15m), Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina, loan), Rafa Mir (Huesca, loan), Elliot Watt (Carlisle United, loan), Connor Ronan (Blackpool, loan)

: £30m

With Wolves competing on multiple fronts, and still in with an outside chance of a top four finish, Nuno may feel that flexing their financial muscle before the window closes could be a gamble worth taking.

Hwang Hee-chan is a top target having impressed alongside Haaland and Minamino at Red Bull Salzburg this season, but they may struggle to tempt him this winter.