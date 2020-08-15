What fans can expect on return to stadiums as lockdown rules ease and supporters head back to Premier League games

PREMIER LEAGUE supporters will be allowed back into stadiums from next month after the Government loosened lockdown restrictions.

But it will be far from how we know the beautiful game with a string of strict rules in place to help prevent a second wave of coronavirus.

The Premier League seasons gets underway on September 12.

Trials of allowing some fans back in stadiums will be tested later that month ahead of a planned full rollout in October.

So to be fully prepared as to what to expect, SunSport provides a rundown of the measures set to be in place.

It will be a long time until the likes of Old Trafford or Emirates are full to the brim with 75,000 fans.

But to ensure a safe return, capacity is expected to be limited to around 25 per cent although an official figure has yet to be determined.

That means Arsenal are likely to host attendances of around 15,000, Anfield around 13,300 and Old Trafford around 18,719.

Similarly to pubs and other establishments that have reopened, a one-way system will be in place to maintain social distancing.

That will include keeping a distance from fellow fans while entering through turnstiles and avoiding supporters exiting the stadium.

One of the most notable rule changes will be a lack of singing from fans.

Health experts have advised people from projecting their voices to avoid the spread of spit particles.

Supporters will be asked to sign forms before games that is a declaration that they are not showing any coronavirus symptoms.

Similarly to the MLS, fans will need to sign a waiver stating they won’t take legal action against the club if they contract the virus.

Unless you arrive at the game with a member of the same household, expect to be seated at least two metres apart from other supporters.

To ensure fans maintain a social distance, clubs will hand supporters staggered arrival times which they will be encouraged to stick to.

This will also be dependent on where inside the stadium they are being seated.

Staggered arrival times will also prevent people from brushing past fans when trying to get to their seat.

It will remain a club’s responsibility to provide hand sanitiser to ensure the health and safety of supporters.

Numerous sanitisier stations will be dotted around stadiums, both inside and out, so there’ll be no excuse to use them.