What happened in the accident involving Marko Grilc?

What went wrong with Marko Grilc?

MARKO Grilc was Slovenia’s best-known and most successful freestyle snowboarder.

Grilc tragically died in a car accident on November 23, 2021, while filming.

On Tuesday, Austrian police confirmed the death of a Slovenian snowboarder, Marko Grilc.

When the accident happened, Grilic was scouting locations for a film shoot in Sölden, Austria.

He is said to have died as a result of hitting his head on a snow-covered rock.

According to the authorities, the Ljubljana-born athlete was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Before the medical team arrived at the scene, members of the film crew attempted to resuscitate him, but he was declared dead.

Burton Snowboards paid tribute to the late Grilc on November 24, writing:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our dear friend and Burton team rider Marko “Grilo” Grilc died in a snowboarding accident yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his fiancée Nina and their children, as well as his family and friends, who all shared his passion for snowboarding.”

Despite the fact that Burton refers to Nina as Grilc’s fiancée, her social media profiles show that the two were already married.

Marko Grilc, who was born on July 7, 1983, died when he was 38 years old.

He and his wife, Nina, have two children and are expecting a third.

Grilc began his professional snowboarding career at the age of 14, when he received his first sponsorship.

His contract with Burton lasted more than 20 years, and he went on to become one of the best snowboarders in the world.

Grilc, the star of his own web series Grilosodes, had a huge following and was an inspiration to thousands of people all over the world, with over 249K Instagram followers.

Grilc won World Cup gold in the acrobatic jumps 11 years ago in London.

Three more medals were won by the talented Slovenian at various World Cup events.

Grilc spent many of his final years skiing with his family, based on his social media presence.

He, his wife, and their two children have shared a plethora of photos and videos of themselves snowboarding together.

After the news of his death broke this week, tributes began pouring in for the fallen athlete.

“We are saddened to hear the news of Marko Grilc’s passing,” GoPro, a camera company with which Grilc frequently collaborated, wrote on its social media accounts alongside a photo of him.

“He was a beloved GoPro family member who inspired us not only as a professional athlete, but also as a…

