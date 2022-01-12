What happened in Tunisia’s AFCON match against Mali, and who is Tunisian referee Janny Sikazwe?

What occurred during Tunisia’s AFCON match against Mali, and who is Tunisia’s referee, Janny Sikazwe?

Janny Sikazwe, a ZAMBIAN referee, is regarded as one of Africa’s best.

Sikazwe has been selected to officiate at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

However, the Zambian referee has inadvertently become a worldwide story after farcical scenes in the match between Tunisia and Mali.

Sikazwe was born in Kapiri Mposhi in 1979, and has been a familiar face to African football fans for the past decade.

He began directing African Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2012 after receiving his Fifa license in 2010.

Since then, he’s risen through the ranks and earned a reputation as a forgiving referee who prefers to let the game flow.

When Sikazwe took charge of the 2016 Club World Cup Final between Real Madrid and Kashima Antlers, however, he sparked controversy.

Sergio Ramos was already booked when he brought down an opponent, so the Zambian reached for a second yellow card and summoned the Galacticos captain.

But, strangely, he put his hand back in his pocket and chose not to send Ramos away.

Sikazwe later explained that the decision was made due to a misunderstanding, and that he misheard his assistant over his earpiece, believing he had requested a card when he actually said “foul, no card.”

At the 2018 World Cup, he officiated two games: Belgium vs. Panama and Japan vs. Poland.

Later that year, however, it sparked even more debate.

After handling an African Champions League match between Esperance and Primiero Agosto, Sikazwe was temporarily suspended on suspicion of corruption.

He awarded Esperance a contentious penalty before ruling out a goal for their opponents due to a perceived keeper foul.

CAF imposed the suspension in November 2018, but FIFA lifted it just three months later.

Following a series of egregious errors during Mali’s 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations, security was forced to rush onto the pitch to protect the referee.

Sikazwe had a nightmare afternoon, awarding two controversial penalties, a dubious red card, and ending the game TWICE early.

Ellyes Skhiri was adjudged to have blocked Boubakar Kouyate’s shot with his arm, and he was awarded a penalty early in the second half.

With only 15 minutes on the clock, Sikazwe awarded another penalty after Wahbi Khazri’s shot smacked into Moussa Djenepo’s hand.

The referee initially missed the handball and had to rely on VAR to save him.

Sikazwe then blew for full time after only 85 MINUTES, enraged Tunisian officials pointing out…

