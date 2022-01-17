What Happened On Quarterback Sneak, According to Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan Breaks Down What Happened During Quarterback Sneak

The quarterback draw call made by Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys at the end of Sunday’s Wild Card game generated a lot of buzz around the NFL.

Kyle Shanahan’s decision on a planned QB run, on the other hand, could have been just as disastrous.

After going into motion, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams was flagged for a false start on a possible game-winning QB sneak call.

Jimmy Garoppolo, on the other hand, bears responsibility for snapping the ball before Williams had been set.

Kyle Shanahan Explains What Happened On Quarterback Sneak

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pick AND screwed up a QB sneak in the fourth quarter of a playoff game he almost lost. It’s hard to overstate how bad he was when it really mattered. The 49ers won in spite of him. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) January 17, 2022