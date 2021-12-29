What happened to Montez Sweat’s brother, Anthony Sweat?

The Washington Redskins have MONTEZ SWEAT as a pass rusher.

According to reports, Anthony Sweat, Sweat’s brother, was assassinated on December 29, 2021.

According to reports, Anthony Sweat was assassinated in Virginia.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Coach Ron Rivera of Washington began his podium session on December 29 by informing reporters of the news.

“It’s a difficult situation,” he said, “and our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

“We go out of our way to make sure the players know we’re here to help them.”

We have a team psychologist on staff, as well as position coaches, coordinators, and Malcolm Blacken, our director of player development.

[ ]

“We’ve come to aid them.”

