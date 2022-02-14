What happened to Van Jefferson’s wife and who is she?

SAMARIA Jefferson is the wife of Van Jefferson, a Los Angeles receiver who won the Super Bowl in 2022.

When they were both teenagers, the couple met.

Samaria met her future husband at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, where they both went to school.

She continued to follow his career as he was recruited to play college football at the University of Mississippi’s Ole Miss.

After the star receiver was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Rams, the couple moved in together in Los Angeles.

Samaria has amassed over 10,000 Instagram followers by posting pictures of herself and their children.

Samaria was forced to leave the stadium during the Super Bowl after it was discovered she was pregnant.

The couple’s due date was originally set for February 17th.

NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon said on Twitter at the time that she saw Van Jefferson’s wife Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher, about to give birth to their child.

“Talk about dedication,” Condon said at the end of her tweet.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium, according to reports.

After the game, the American Football star reportedly rushed off, as he later shared a cute photo of himself cradling his new-born child on Instagram with the caption ‘X2’.

It happened just hours after his team pulled off a thrilling comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, winning 23-20.

Before the blockbuster match, Samaria told The Athletic that the excitement of the final could cause her to go into labor.

“I’m feeling pretty good — I definitely feel 40 weeks (pregnant),” she said.

“I’m feeling a lot of pressure and pain right now.”

Van has nerves, and our family has nerves, but it’s all right.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” husband Van Jefferson said before the game.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of the Super Bowl.”

There are two things going on.

I’m pleased with both of them.

“Perhaps he’ll be able to hold off until after the Super Bowl!”

Van and Samaria welcomed their second child into the world.

Bella, their first child, was born in 2016 to Samaria and her husband.