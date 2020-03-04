‘What happened to your season?’ Nate Diaz stokes flames of Conor McGregor rivalry as he angles for trilogy fight

UFC star Nate Diaz appears to be positioning himself for a trilogy bout with rival fighter Conor McGregor after asking the Irishman as to the status of the ‘season’ that he outlined as his plan for 2020.

The score between the two MMA firebrands is currently tied at one win apiece, with Diaz winning by second-round submission in their first meeting in early 2016 and McGregor evening the score with a five-round decision win several months later.

Ever since that second fight, which is considered by most to be among the best scraps in UFC history, fight fans have openly wondered as to when both men would finally settle the score in a rubber match.

McGregor made his UFC comeback in January, defeating veteran fighter Donald Cerrone by TKO 40 seconds into the first round.

That was the opening fight of what McGregor had referred to as a ‘season’ in 2020, in which he said he intends to fight on at least three occasions.

But with six weeks having elapsed since that destructive win against ‘Cowboy’, questions are beginning to be asked as to his next move – not least from Diaz himself.

What happened to your season?I was allready back in by now wtf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 4, 2020

Both men have fought just twice in the UFC since their August 2016 rematch. In addition to the win against Cowboy, McGregor was defeated by UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, while Diaz has gone 1-1 since then, beating Anthony Pettis and losing to Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor has been positioning himself for another go at Nurmagomedov, while welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, ‘BMF’ champion Masvidal and top-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje also remain options for his next move.

Diaz, though, has long maintained that he was the rightful victor in what was a tight affair in the second fight with McGregor, judging by his social media missive at least, looks to want another bite at the cherry.