What Happens If the Steelers and Ravens Tie in the NFL Playoffs?

The playoff situation in the NFL in 2022 is becoming increasingly intriguing.

On Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied at 13-13 late in overtime.

In Baltimore, we’ve been in overtime for more than 7 minutes and have less than 3 minutes left.

What happens if the Ravens and Steelers are unable to score in overtime, resulting in a tie?

Both teams will be eliminated from playoff contention if they tie on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Football League.

Prior to Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a tie between the Steelers and the Ravens would guarantee the Las Vegas Raiders a playoff spot.

NFL Playoffs: Here’s What Happens If Steelers, Ravens Tie

NFL Playoffs: Here’s What Happens If Steelers, Ravens Tie