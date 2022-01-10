What happens next in the Covid vaccine case after the visa court decision?

Although a court ruling overturns plans to deport the world number one, the Australian government retains the authority to pursue the matter further.

Despite winning the Australian Open a record nine times, Novak Djokovic’s quest for a tenth title is likely to be remembered the most.

After a nine-hour standoff at Melbourne Airport on 5 January, the world No. 1 was detained, and his visa was revoked by the Australian government over a dispute over whether he had a valid exemption to avoid the country’s Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

The Serbian national then spent the next few days in an immigration hotel while his lawyers filed an appeal based on the fact that he had tested positive on December 16 and had natural immunity.

Despite the fact that the Australian tennis authorities accepted that argument, the Australian government insisted that there was no such exemption.

It’s also been questioned why, after testing positive on the 16th, Djokovic shared photos of himself attending a ceremony honoring his achievements on the 17th.

Djokovic did not wear a mask during the match.

It’s unclear whether he was aware at the time that he was carrying Covid.

Djokovic received word on Monday that his deportation appeal had been successful, implying that he would be able to compete in the Australian Open.

Djokovic was given insufficient time to respond after his visa was revoked, according to Judge Anthony Kelly.

After all, that seemed to clear the way for him to play, but there’s a snag.

Alex Hawke, the Immigration Minister, could still use his personal authority to revoke the visa.

If he does, the 34-year-old will be unable to visit Australia for three years, at which point he may have retired.

It’s clear that his exemption is a problem for the Australian government, not Tennis Australia.

In December, he received a letter from the latter’s chief medical officer confirming that he had been granted a “medical exemption from Covid vaccination.”

Unless they could provide proof of a valid exemption, all players and staff had to be vaccinated, according to tournament organizers.

As things stand, Djokovic is on track to.

