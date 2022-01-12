What if a blunder Afcon referee presided over historic matches without a Man United treble or a Sergio Aguero goal?

The match between Mali and Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations ended in a farce when the referee blew the final whistle too soon.

The Tunisians, who were trailing 1-0, were furious when Zambian official Janny Sikazwe blew up with the clock at 89:48.

Incredibly, in the 86th minute, he appeared to blow for full-time… before waving play on.

The first half had seen plenty of action, with both sides earning penalties and Mali’s El Bilal Toure receiving a red card.

Tunisia expected a significant amount of extra time to try to level the game, but Sikazwe had other plans.

The Eagles of Carthage were eventually invited by tournament organizers to finish the game, but they politely declined because press conferences had already begun.

What would have happened if this blunder had occurred in other major games over the years, SunSport wondered?

Let’s take a look at seven of the most intriguing ones.

Manchester United was trailing in the 1999 Champions League final when the clock struck 89:48 in Barcelona.

There would have been no Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heroics – and no famous treble – if referee Pierluigi Collina had blown the whistle.

Bayern Munich would have been crowned European champions if Mario Basler’s effort in the sixth minute had been successful.

Still, there’s a silver lining for United fans: if this had happened, Solskjaer might not have been appointed manager nearly 20 years later, so it’s all about swings and roundabouts.

Not only would Sergio Aguero’s famous title-winning goal for Manchester City never have happened, but they wouldn’t have even had time to score an equalizer thanks to Edin Dzeko.

Roberto Mancini’s side would have lost 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers, and instead of being remembered as heroes, they would be remembered as one of the Premier League’s biggest bottlers.

Sir Alex Ferguson could have retired a year earlier, allowing City to win it the following year, in 2013.

But, without a doubt, no other championship victory would have been half as memorable as theirs in 2012.

Arsenal’s Michael Thomas was the one who coined the term “Aguero.”

It was a near-impossible assignment.

The Gunners needed to win by two goals at Anfield on the final day of the 1988-89 season to clinch the title on goal difference. Liverpool was undoubtedly the defining team of the 1980s.

Alan Smith’s goal in the 53rd minute gave Arsenal hope, but Thomas’ clincher came in the 91st minute, meaning Sizakwe’s whistle would have stopped them.

