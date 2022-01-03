What if Chelsea had signed van Dijk and Lukaku after Antonio Conte won the Premier League title in 2017?

Is it possible for Thomas Tuchel to bring the best out of Romelu Lukaku?

Is he capable of winning the Premier League or the FA Cup for Chelsea?

And, having outwitted Roman Abramovich, will he be able to leave Stamford Bridge on his own terms, with a large pay-off?

Because the opposing manager in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night has accomplished all of these things.

After less than a year in charge of Chelsea, Tuchel already has a European Cup to his name, so the Blues faithful are unlikely to wish the impressive German away.

But that doesn’t stop us from pondering one of the most fascinating ‘what ifs?’ in Premier League history.

What if Abramovich had given Antonio Conte exactly what he wanted in the summer of 2017, following the Italian’s first-season title triumph?

What if Chelsea had supported him in his decision to keep Diego Costa on the bench, then paid Everton £75 million for Lukaku instead of Alvaro Morata?

What if Chelsea had fulfilled another of Conte’s requests and signed Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk the same summer?

Chelsea were in the box seat because the Saints did not want to sell the Dutchman to Liverpool, who had been forced to apologise for making an illegal approach for the centre-back.

Instead, Chelsea failed to reach an agreement, and Van Dijk moved to Anfield in January of the following year.

Conte has since claimed that he was “very, very close” to signing Lukaku and Van Dijk, and that the two would have improved Chelsea by “30%” and kept them “at the top for many years.”

Would Manchester City have dominated to the extent that they now look like dead certs for a fourth title in five seasons if Chelsea had strengthened by signing those two players that summer?

And, without Van Dijk, would Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been able to win the Champions League and the Premier League?

It’s not like Abramovich didn’t spend the summer doing something else.

Chelsea spent £58 million on Morata, £40 million on Tiemoue Bakayoko, £35 million on Danny Drinkwater, and £23 million on Davide Zappacosta, in addition to the successful signing of Antonio Rudiger.

The following January, Everton’s Ross Barkley arrived — a move openly derided by Conte, who threw a season-long tantrum but still managed to win the Cup.

Conte then won a £26.6 million payout for himself and his backroom staff after filing a legal claim against Chelsea for unfair dismissal.

Conte and Carlo Ancelotti were the managers Abramovich should have chosen…

