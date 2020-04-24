What if Ferguson hadn’t reversed his Man Utd retirement in 2002?

Hoddle revisionism?

In answer to Dan Mallerman’s post this morning hypothesising how England would have done if Hoddle had continued as manager I’ll guess much the same as Keegan after him. While managing the national team he hardly lit up France ‘98 and was knocked out by the first technically superior team, while the draw in Rome was a classic “backs against the wall” defensive display we’re accustomed to. Although he had a grasp on tactics Hoddle’s later spells with Tottenham and Wolves showed that he lacked the man management skills to truly succeed at management; on that note I’m curious as to why numerous pundits lionise his achievements with England, which on face value feel no more special than every other England manager of the past thirty years. Was it just people allowing their view of him as a player to colour their views of him as a manager?

To piggyback on Dan’s original post though, what if…

Alex Ferguson didn’t reverse his decision to retire in 2002?

Stevie G didn’t slip?

Aguero hit the post in 2012?

Kevin, Nottingham

No football until next year…

I wrote to F365 a while back suggesting that the current season could start again where it finished but a year later in March 2021 so the season of 2020-21 would not happen as it would be impossible to complete a new season. It was early on in the pandemic That I mentioned this and I’m sure many scoffed at that.

Given the chief medical officer statement last night that social distancing rules would likely be needed until the end of the year this basically rules out any football before the end of this current year.

A couple of months of pre-season training in the New year after a long lay off then proceed and finish the season from mid March. This would ensure a timely finish for the European Championships in the summer. Now all of a sudden this suggestion seems more of a reality.

Who’d of thought?

Ken. Ireland

Post-Covid Premier League

When football comes back its going to be different. The world will be different, we will be different, football needs to be different. Here are some things that I would like to be different in the post-covid premier league. Warning, these are going to be quite lefty but I don’t believe in wage caps and I’m not upset that there is lots of money in football.

What do you think? Any other good ones out there?

Alex, South London

Another (?) idea on finishing the season

Ok, it seems very unlikely that the premier league will be able to play the 100 reaming games of this season any time soon.

So how about we just go straight to playoffs? Lets say mid September for these games

Liverpool get a bye to the champions league and Man City have been banned, and I’m giving Leicester a bye because it’s my idea, so there’s 2 spots to play for.

So highest ranked 4 renaming, teams will play 2 one-off matches on the same day, neutral ground under quarantine and behind closed doors, that’ll be Chelsea v Sheffield Utd & Man Utd v Wolves), the 2 winners are in the Champions League. Nice.

Same thing for relegation, the bottom 6 play straight knockout. 3 losers go down, it’s the playoff final in reverse, with similar scheme applied to the rest of the leagues.

No-one will be declared champion for 2020 of course but at least next season is sorted in a sporting way and we get a series of cup finals to watch!

Nobby Solano

Three players, three managers

Good afternoon Mailbox,

Thought I would switch things up slightly. 3 players and 3 managers you would most like to meet that are currently playing, retired and dead.

Gerard Pique – intelligent chap. Would love to share some Tapas and Sangria with him and his lovely wife (obvs).

Xabi Alonso – the personification of cool (although, Pirlo might have something to say here). Would ask him for tips on how to win at life.

George Best – The Fifth Beatle – couple of pints followed by some clubbing. I would happily mop up the girls he doesn’t want.

Rafa Benitez – the man simply fascinates me. All round good egg. 10 hours would probably feel like 10 minutes talking to him about football. I like this.

Louis Van Gaal – wouldn’t be dull having a meal at Wings with Louis. Serial winner, mad as a box of frogs. I would feel a little uneasy if he dropped his kecks and got his balls out.

Brian Clough – no explanation needed.

Keep up the good work F365. Much appreciated in this time.

Ben (make it two in two, you know you want too) Howarth

Do I have to Dad?

A simple XI of sons of professional footballers. The defence is clearly unbalanced but I’m fairly sure they’d outscore almost anyone. Bonus fun fact – Gianluigi Buffon made his professional debut for Parma against an AC Milan side containing George Weah, he then went on to be in the same PSG side as Weah’s son Timothy. Any-hoo, I’m sure the mailbox can better this side…

Kasper Schmeichel

Paolo Malldini

Daley Blind

Marcos Alonso

Frank Lampard

Xabi Alonso

Shaun Wright-Phillips

Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain

Leroy Sane

Erling Haaland

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Honourable mentions:

Daniel Sturridge, Pepe Reina

Lee (6 weeks in, going a little crazy)

Good buggers XI

We’ve all got players we like to hate. But, it’s a time for love, brothers and sisters.

So, to counter-balance all the Most Hated XIs, here’s a team of great English top flight players who were/are also good buggers and who even the most fiercely-partisan fan would find it difficult to dislike.

Even if begrudgingly…

Pat Jennings (Arsenal)

Alan Hansen (Liverpool)

Vincent Kompany (Man City)

Leighton Baines (Wigan, Everton)

Phil Neal (Liverpool)

Gary Speed (Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton, Sheff Utd)

Juninho (Middlesborough)

Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)

Gianfranco Zola (Chelsea)

Peter Crouch (Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Spurs, Stoke)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Nige. AFC. NZ

Hated XI

Loved the hated Xl from Steve (ex-Flixton Red), Canada, which (apart from McAteer) simply read as “really good players who played for our biggest rivals and therefore I dislike them” and with some ludicrous opinions thrown in (really, Steve Nicol, no talent!!!!). But everyone’s entitled to an opinion.

So, allow me to retort, I’m not a “hater”, life’s too short for that, but there’s nothing wrong with misplaced and unfounded dislike when it comes to football.

Alex Stepney – at the time there were some really great goalkeepers in the First Division and I just never rated him, so how come he played for “the biggest team”? Met him at OT and told him he was one of my favourites, he thanked me and I replied “Yeah, you used to let loads in at Anfield”

Gary Neville – that moustache is enough on it’s own.

Steve Bruce – massive head and those Fergie time goals.

Bill Foulkes – a tribute to my father who always insisted that European Cup winning Foulkes was “not good enough to get in my youth club team”

Phil Jones – ok, playing out of position but as the next Duncan Edwards should be able to play anywhere!

Norman Whiteside – slow, clodhopper beast and he joined Everton to boot (once played LFC on his own and got a 3-3 draw!)

Nicky Butt – competition winner who got to have some mates who were really good

Gordon Hill – had one good game in 20 but thought he was better than Coppell

Lou Macari – turned LFC down (Shankly said he wanted him for the reserves) and “scored” the luckiest FA Cup winning goal ever denying us the treble 22 years but someone actually did it

Cantona – smug, arrogant, over rated French peacock.

Andy Cole – England’s answer to Inzhagi, useless but somehow scored loads of goals (probably all offside)

Manager – Tommy Docherty – just watch any press conference and you’ll know why.

Subs bench: OGS (past and present), Forlan, Bosnich, Stiles, both Greenhoff’s and Stuart Pearson

Howard (LFC wins easily as this lot wouldn’t get the ball) Jones

World XI – Still not got it?

Sorry to rain on LW (MUFC)’s parade with his World XI – I’d argue that it is neither improved, nor is it suitable.

Beady eyed readers will know that both Koulibaly and De Bruyne have both played for Genk during the early stages of their illustrious careers. Furthermore, as a Gooner, I’m always happy to exclude a former Spurs player – in this case, Christian Eriksen, as his move from Ajax to Spurs will make him ineligible if Onana, the current Ajax keeper, is wanted on the bench.

This tempted me to have a go myself however. I’m looking for the flaws in my own work now…sticking to an XI!

GK: Jan Oblak

Back 3 –

CB: Virgil Van Dijk

CB: Joshua Kimmich

CB: Milan Skriniar

Central Mid 3 –

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

CM: Bruno Fernandes

CM: Miralem Pjanic

Front Four Diamond –

CAM: Isco

LW: Kylian Mbappe

RW: Lionel Messi

ST: Harry Kane

Thanks!

Matt Trickett

Day of reckoning…

I read Johnny N’s latest missive about rearranging the chairs on the Titanic and thought I’d chuck my own tuppence into the conversation. It’s sad but true to say that a day of reckoning has been coming for some time; 92 professional clubs in England is just not sustainable. When you start adding up the costs required to stay open; the business rates on the stadium and training facilities, the security costs, the utility bills, the maintenance costs etc. On top of that, you add a professional squad of players, plus coaching staff and then all the necessary administrative workers too, there’s no way that getting 3,000-6,000 fans coming in every other week is going to pay for that, at least not at a sensible ticket price. Quite simply, the numbers don’t add up. As someone that runs his own business, and has actually scaled it back in the last 12 months, this is a trend in many walks of life. The truth is, much of the world is “hour-glassing”, and the businesses that, prior to covid, have been thriving are the micro and the macro. You can be a sole-trader or small partnership and succeed, or you can be a huge corporate behemoth. If you’re something in between, a business with 20 or so staff, that’s incredibly difficult, because you have to do everything that a huge company would do, but without having the economy of scale.

In a football sense, Coronavirus is going accelerate the inevitable and lead to a split in the game between professional and amateur. With the structure of the game in tatters, a small group of super-clubs will splinter off at the top and sign up for a European Super League; the money involved will continue to spiral upwards after an initial lull post-Covid. It’ll be all glitz and glamour and Johnny will despise it, as will I. The majority of the clubs that don’t get to join the elites will return to being amateur endeavours, with the running of the clubs likely to rest upon community engagement and goodwill. Most likely, they’ll be fan owned and the players will be part-timers that live and work in the community. The standard of the actual football played will diminish, but I’d bet my bottom dollar that the fans’ experience of the game will improve.

This will all take a good few years to come into place, as the dust settles on the post-pandemic world, but this change has been in the post for a long time.

Lewis, Busby Way

Dear F365,

Interesting piece by John Nic, but once again he looks at the world through his socialist tinted glasses and not through the capitalist ones which actually make the world spin.

Why should TV companies pay much for this low-fat version of the product? They will surely demand some sort of major refund on what has already been paid out for football not delivered and simply refuse to pay anymore going forward

I’ll tell you why, John… Because TV companies won’t kill the golden goose. You think Sky are going to piss the PL off when Amazon are there, just waiting to leap in and buy the rights? If Sky said to the PL “we want a refund” the PL will say ‘fine, we’ll refund you. Off you go.” And then they’ll be on the phone to Amazon (or BT) saying “you want these games?” and they will.

Will I watch football played in an empty stadium? Yes.

Not sure if you’ve seen the news, John, but Netflix have just added 16m subscribers during the lockdown.

Refuse to pay any more going forward… Fine. Amazon and Netflix will just do it.

Stephen, LFC, Cirencester

​I actually don’t disagree much with John Nicholson’s article this time. It is a little bit on the pessimistic side but it is for the most part a fairly reasonable analysis if a second wave does indeed get hot and football can’t be played like normal for prop need periods.

It very much also fits what I said last week in my mail on what happened if there is no new season next football year. It will be tough for the EPL, let alone the EFL and Non League clubs. TV money will be pulled back which will affect EPL/Championship, and lack of matchday income will be grave for the three EFL leagues.

I also like it cos I feel like he is just plainly analysizing the situation without trying to fit in a moral lesson in (which is fine sometimes but when its done week in, week out it gets tiresome). I guess he and I are just very different people in our football world views.

I still I miss his rock and roll references though, that was classic John Nic.

Yaru, Malaysia

Rule changes…

My ideas for new rule changes….

1) (Nicked from the zonal marking podcast) – allow players to throw in net ball style (2 handed but not behind the head) – speeds up the game and maintains the point of the throw in.

2) you can’t be offside if you are level with the centre circle. Moves the offside line 10m nearer to the goal, but still prevents goal hanging.

3) if the ball goes out for a corner between the edges of the 6 yard box, you get a short corner, taken from the corner of the penalty box and the goal line. Aim to reward attacking play and near misses.

4) you can’t be offside from a free kick until an opposition player touches the ball.

5) All free kicks become direct. Need to think about attacking free kicks in the area. Either make them direct, or make the attacking team place the free kick anywhere on the D, so that the free kick moves out of the penalty area.

cheers

Arnie

Mad centre-backs

All these people trying to claim Ramos and Pepe as the epitome of mad bastard centre halves are obviously too young to remember Basile Boli.

Wish I could find that video of his less than subdued reaction to a refereeing decision where he flings himself on the floor before confronting the ref!

Paul, The Wirral

Anyone who talks about ‘hate’ in football and really means it needs to take a good look at themselves.

Also any Dirty XI that doesn’t have Ben Thatcher in it for ‘that’ foul also needs a reality check or is just too young to remember.

I was glad to see someone included Harald Schumacher though because that was one of the worst fouls in history. Battiston lost teeth, had cracked ribs, received oxygen on the pitch, and fell into a coma!

Colin (stay safe all), Hampshire

Man Utd transfers

Matt Steads latest piece on Man Utd transfers is nonsense as it compares 2 things that are only tenuous in relation

Man Utd don’t make a profit on transfers, very true.

Liverpool, City and Chelsea do, also very true.

But theres no comparison, the three teams listed make profits by selling youngsters from their reserves that cost them little to nothing.

He compared Dominic Solankes transfer to Romelu Lukaku …… youngster sold for a profit versus expensive first team player. Matteo Darmian was not signed as an exciting youngster, he was signed for the first team

The other point is that (generally) Man Utd sell players on their way down the footballing hierarchy (at least they used too) so how do you make a profit on older players that aren’t seen to be as good as they used to be?

He’s compared apples and oranges because they’re both fruit

Ryan (whitehaven)

Thank you, Michael…

I would just like to send my thanks to Michael O’Neill for all he has done for the Northern Ireland side in his 8 years in charge. I wasn’t born in 1982 and was too young to remember 1986 and given some of the absolute shite I have watched in my time following our wee country I never thought id get to see us play in a major international tournament but after a terrible first campaign in charge, Michael was able to get his message through to the players and we qualified for Euro 2016, we were unlucky not to make it to Russia and we are still in with a shout of getting to the next euros whenever that may happen.

Basically Michael gave the fans a bit of hope back and we no longer go to games expecting a defeat and neither do the players who too often in the past were more worried about the nights out when they were on international duty.

Anyway thanks Michael and good luck at Stoke

Sam, Newtownabbey

The forgotten thunderbastard

Great team of Thunderbastards, Rob Young!

I hope Batigol and Steven Reid are on your hypothetical bench. Obviously, everyone knows about Angel Gabriel, but I feel Reid’s goal for Blackburn at Wigan, New Year’s Eve 2005, is largely forgotten now. I never see it mentioned on these pages. That goal is the very essence of Thunderbastard. It very nearly tore the net off the posts. If you don’t recall it, find it on YouTube and you won’t be disappointed!

On a side note, I feel there should’ve been a place for Yeboah in the other day’s ’95-96 select XI, purely on the strength of his legendary pair of early-season, crossbar-battering thunderbastards against Liverpool and Wimbledon that are still fondly remembered and cherished to this day!

Cheers,

Lee, always aiming for the crossbar

Mediawatch…

I have to say that I am enjoying Mediawatch‘s skewering of the Liverpool Echo (Chamber). Here’s one you might have missed. Slaven Bilic, the West Brom manager, said that the lack of football could lead to a widespread financial “disaster” for clubs and that who gets titles and promotion wasn’t important in the grand scheme of things. This went through the Liverpool Echo (Chamber) and was turned into “Liverpool Premier League title challenge ‘small thing’ as former Everton defender sends warning”, clearly insinuating that a bitter Blue was dissing the Reds. Of all the clubs Bilic used to play for, they picked Everton…

Keep on exposing this kind of nonsense Mediawatch.

Matthew, Belfast

