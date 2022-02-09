‘What is he going to do?’ – Tyson Fury reacts to claims that the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder will be tougher.

‘What is he going to do?’ – Tyson Fury responds to claims that the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder will be tougher.

TYSON FURY has slammed Oleksandr Usyk, asking what the ‘pumped up middleweight’ would do in a fight with him.

The 33-year-old boxer will face Dillian Whyte in the next round, with the winner taking home a whopping £24.5 million in prize money.

In October, the British heavyweight fought Deontay Wilder and won the trilogy decider in 11 rounds.

Fury was asked by DubaiEyeSport if Oleksandr Usyk is tougher than his previous opponent in an interview.

“Hell no,” said the ‘Gypsy King.’

“You’ve got [Wilder], the most powerful fighter in our sport’s history, and what’s Usyk going to do?”

“Run away and tap dance around the ring?”

“He didn’t hurt Anthony Joshua at all, and he’s not going to hurt me.”

“I’m going to wipe him out.”

After that, Fury called the Ukrainian a ‘pumped up middleweight.’

If he had to, the 6ft 9in brawler said he’d knock Anthony Joshua out for ‘bants.’

Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn, the promoter who lost out on the Fury vs Whyte fight, disagrees.

Hearn claims that he ‘doesn’t trust’ Usyk and that he will not fight him.

Outside of the ring, the champion has been working with Iceland supermarket to launch his own food brand.

