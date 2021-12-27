What is Logan Paul’s net worth as a YouTube sensation and Floyd Mayweather’s boxing opponent?

This weekend, LOGAN PAUL takes on Floyd Mayweather in one of the most bizarre boxing matches ever.

Before getting into boxing, the YouTube sensation amassed a large following with fights against fellow YouTuber, KSI.

Despite losing both of them, Paul will have the opportunity to make history against Mayweather, the 50-0 legend who hasn’t fought since December 2018.

Paul is set to receive a sizable salary, but the 26-year-old already has a substantial sum of money in his bank account.

Logan Paul is one of the most well-known internet celebrities on the planet, and fame comes with a sizable bank account.

Logan Paul is worth £14 million in 2021, according to AS, thanks to a variety of revenue streams.

Paul has approximately 23 million YouTube subscribers, his own podcast imPAULsive, and even his own clothing line.

When Maverick Clothing first launched, the company is said to have sold £2.1 million in three Fays.

As a result of his influencer lifestyle, Paul has a slew of endorsement deals.

In the past, Mayweather’s adversary has collaborated with companies like Nike, Pepsi, and HBO.

He can make around £100,000 per post on his social media platforms.

Paul is well compensated, not that he is in need of a large sum of money, as his YouTube channel already earns him millions.

According to TMZ, the viral sensation expects to earn around (dollar)20 million (£14 million) for his massive eight-round fight with Mayweather in Miami.

Paul hasn’t fought since losing a decision to fellow YouTube mogul KSI in a rematch from an amateur bout in November of this year.

Despite the fact that Mayweather is the more experienced fighter, Paul has numerous physical advantages, including height, weight, and reach.