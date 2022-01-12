What is Maya Jama’s net worth?

Who is Maya Jama and how much money does she have?

Over the last five years, MAYA JAMA’s star has risen dramatically.

The 27-year-old star is now the most in-demand TV presenter in the United Kingdom.

Maya Jama was born in August 1994 and is of Somali and Swedish descent.

Because her mother read the famous poem, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, during her pregnancy, she was named after civil-rights activist and celebrated poet Maya Angelou.

Maya moved from Bristol to London at the age of 16 to pursue her broadcasting career, where she established her own YouTube channel and landed a job as a presenter for JumpOff.TV.

Maya then went on to host MTV’s The Wrap Up and MTV Essentials before moving on to MTV News and MTV Essentials.

She’s grown in popularity over the years, particularly after hosting a travelogue called Copa 90’s Maya’s Fifa World Cup Cities during the 2014 World Cup.

She took over from Stacey Dooley as the new host of BBC Three’s Glow Up in 2019.

Maya will leave BBC Radio 1 in May 2020 after hosting the 10am-1pm shows on Friday and Saturday.

She also co-starred with Alice Levine in the first season of Channel 4’s The Circle.

Maya is a popular TV host.

She co-hosted Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer with the former England footballer during the lockdown in 2020.

In 2021, the two teamed up once more for Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros.

She hosted Simon Cowell’s talent show Walk The Line from the end of 2021 to the end of 2022.

She has had success with fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing and JD Sports, as well as modeling for brands like Adidas and Maybelline, in addition to her TV work.

Maya previously stated that she became a millionaire at the age of 24.

The popular presenter owns a lavish London home that she paid for with her own money.

Her estimated net worth is £1.5 million.

Since May 2021, Maya has been dating NBA player Ben Simmons.

In June 2021, Ben confirmed their relationship by posting a screenshot of an intimate FaceTime call he had with Maya on his Instagram story.

After much speculation, the couple announced their engagement on January 11, 2022.

Maya previously dated British rapper Stormzy before meeting Ben.