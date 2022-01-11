What is the best way to explain the offside rule in football?

THE OFFSIDE RULE is one of the most basic in football.

However, the raising or not raising of an assistant referee’s flag can sometimes be the most contentious ruling that can change the fortunes of a club or a country.

LIVE FROM WEMBLEY, ENGLAND VS DENMARK: Follow all of the action from Wembley as the Three Lions attempt to make history by reaching their first ever Euros final.

Don’t worry if you’ve always been perplexed by offsides; the law has recently become more ambiguous and perplexing.

The offside rule has been interpreted differently over the years in order to benefit the attacking team, but the core of the rule has remained the same.

The offside rule originated in nineteenth-century football rules created by English public schools.

So, what exactly is the offside law, and how has it been applied over the years?

Here’s how the rule works, as explained by SunSport.

A player will be offside if the ball is played forward to them in the opposing team’s half and there is no opposing player between them and the opposing goalkeeper during this sequence of play, according to football rules.

Being in an offside position is not an offence in and of itself; however, once the player in the offside position plays or attempts to play the ball, they will be considered “actively involved in play,” and the offence will be committed.

A player can also be flagged offside if the ball is passed to them from their own half and they are standing in the opposing half at the time.

Being caught offside on a football field is a violation, but there is no penalty for the individual player.

A player will be flagged, but the only penalty is that the ball will be handed over to your opponents to restart play as a free kick in their own half of the field.

When the ball is played forward, a player can only be judged to be in an offside position if they are in the opponents half.

When a player receives the ball from a teammate or an opponent in their own half, they are not considered offside.

If an opposing player passes the ball to them in their half of the field, they are not considered offside.

If a player is in the opponents’ half of the field and the ball is played backwards to them, they are onside and play should continue regardless of whether there are any opposing players between them and the goalkeeper.

No matter what position you’re in,

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.