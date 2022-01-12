What is the composition of the Ryder Cup trophy, and who is Samuel Ryder?

What is the material used to make the Ryder Cup trophy, and who is Samuel Ryder?

TEAM USA won the Ryder Cup the last time they faced Team Europe.

When the two sides meet again at the prestigious competition in Rome next year, there will be no love lost.

The Ryder Cup trophy was first presented in 1927 and was commissioned by English seed merchant Samuel Ryder.

Two teams representing the best of the United States and Europe compete over the course of an exciting weekend of play to lift it on Sunday evening.

The cup itself is made of gold and cost £250 when it was first commissioned, equating to roughly £15,000 today.

Mappin andamp; Webb made it, and it stands 17 inches tall and weighs four pounds.

A figure atop the trophy is frequently mistaken for Ryder himself.

It’s thought to be Abe Mitchell, a famous golfer from the 1920s who became a friend and golfing instructor to Ryder later in his career.

The winning team receives a replica of the trophy, with the original being kept under lock and key at the PGA’s headquarters.

Samuel, an English businessman, entrepreneur, golf enthusiast, and golf promoter, was the brains behind the Ryder Cup.

In the year 1858, Ryder was born in Walton-le-Dale, a small town near Preston.

He studied to be a teacher at Owens College in Manchester but was unable to complete his studies due to illness.

Ryder began his career working for a shipping company in Manchester, then for his father, whose company grew to include a nursery, florist, and seed store.

He didn’t become interested in golf until he was 50 years old, and he and his brother James began sponsoring a number of local golf tournaments and matches.

Early in 1926, the idea for a match between professional golfers from the United Kingdom and the United States arose, with Ryder getting involved and sponsoring the event.

The first official event was held in 1927, with Ryder donating a gold trophy.

The rest of the story is history.