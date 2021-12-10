What is the date, TV channel, live stream, and teams involved in the Europa League playoff draw?

THE EUROPA LEAGUE is progressing quickly, with the group stage now completed.

Starting this season, the eight Europa League group winners, including West Ham, will no longer be required to compete in the first knock-out round, which was previously a last 32 stage.

As teams who missed out on knockout football in the Champions League drop into the Europa League, some big names are entering the hat, including Dortmund and Barcelona.

There is currently no confirmed TV channel for the draw in the United Kingdom.

However, you can watch the match live on the Uefa website for free.

SunSport will also have a dedicated live blog on this page to keep you updated on all the ties as they emerge from the hat.

The unseeded teams were eliminated from the Champions League after finishing third in their group.

The Europa League group runners-up are the seeded teams.

The second leg will be hosted by the teams that placed first and second in the first round.

Teams with a seeding

Teams that were not seeded

In the Europa League, these teams finished first in their groups and were given a bye to the next round, avoiding the playoffs.