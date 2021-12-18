What is the date, TV channel, live stream, start time, and teams involved in the Europa League playoff draw?

THE EUROPA LEAGUE is progressing quickly, with the group stage now completed.

Starting this season, the eight Europa League group winners, including West Ham, are no longer required to compete in the first knock-out round, which was previously a last 32 stage.

As sides who missed out on knockout football in the Champions League drop into the Europa League, some big names are entering the hat, including Dortmund and Barcelona.

There is currently no confirmed TV channel for the draw in the United Kingdom.

However, you can watch the match live on the Uefa website for free.

SunSport will also maintain a dedicated live blog on this page to keep you updated on all the ties as they emerge from the hat.

Unseeded teams are those who finished third in their group and were eliminated from the Champions League.

The seeded teams finished second and third in their Europa League groups.

The second leg is hosted by the seeded teams.

Teams who are seeded

Teams with no seed

In the Europa League, these teams finished first in their groups and were given a bye to the next round, avoiding the playoffs.