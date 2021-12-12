What is the halo in Formula One? The cockpit system that saved Lewis Hamilton from a serious injury during the Italian Grand Prix is explained.

What is a halo in Formula One? The cockpit system that saved Lewis Hamilton from a serious injury at the Italian Grand Prix is explained.

For the past few seasons, the HALO cockpit has been an integral part of F1 – and rightfully so.

It was instrumental in saving Lewis Hamilton’s life after he crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix.

In Formula One, safety is paramount, and unfortunately, some drivers have not had the same luck as Roman Grosjean at the Bahrain Grand Prix last year.

Jules Bianchi died after losing control of his Marussia in treacherous conditions during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

And his mother was quick to point out that the halo, which wasn’t on the cars six years ago but was being developed by the FIA, had’saved Romain’s life.’

The halo was first introduced in 2018 and is now standard on all Formula One cars, acting as a titanium ring of protection around the driver’s cockpit.

It is intended to protect drivers from being injured by flying debris or suffering head trauma, as happened in Bianchi’s tragic case.

The F1 governing body spent a long time researching and testing the design, which has a minor impact on the drivers’ field of view.

When it first debuted, some fans complained that the hefty new structure around the cockpit made it difficult to see the racers.

World champion Lewis Hamilton said in 2018 that he believed it was the first step toward a closed cockpit around the driver, but that hasn’t happened yet.

“I think we’re moving toward a closed cockpit,” he said. “I think that would look better, and there are some really great closed cockpit concepts online.”

“It’s a tough one because when they first announced it, they mentioned a 17 percent increase in safety, which is hard to dismiss.”

“We know it doesn’t look good, and we’ve said it.”

Grosjean’s car was ripped in half by the force of the crash, which was measured at a mind-boggling 53G.

Grosjean was saved from major burns by his four layers of protective clothing, which allowed him to jump to safety despite the fireball that consumed his vehicle’s wreckage.

The halo’s sturdy construction allows it to absorb the full force of impact first, protecting the driver’s head from serious injury.

It appears to have worked in this case, with Grosjean only suffering minor burns to his hands and miraculously escaping serious injury to his body or head.

After the race, F1 managing director Ross Brawn was adamant that without the halo, another tragedy could have occurred.

"There's…," he said.

