What is the most high-scoring NFL game ever?

Throughout the decades of the league’s history, only a few games have managed to break the 100-point barrier for a combined score.

The record for most points scored in a single game was set decades ago and remains in place today, but several games have come close over the years.

The top ten highest-scoring games in the league’s history are listed below.

The Los Angeles Rams became one of only three teams in NFL history to score 70 or more points in a single game on October 22, 1950.

The Rams led the Baltimore Colts 21-13 after the first quarter before scoring 28 straight points to secure their victory and make it the second highest-scoring game at the time.

The San Diego Chargers led 34-20 at halftime, but the game was tied in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a 44-41 lead, but the Los Angeles Chargers sealed the victory with a two-yard touchdown run by Gary Anderson.

The Cardinals, who were defending champions at the time, scored 42 points in the first half against the Giants on October 17, 1948.

In the second half, the Giants tried to rally, but the damage had already been done.

The teams combined for a 98-point total, which was a league record at the time.

The game on October 6, 2013, is vying for the fifth spot on the list.

The Dallas Cowboys tied the Denver Broncos 48–48 with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan intercepted Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo on the Cowboys’ 24-yard line, setting up a 28-yard field goal by placekicker Matt Prater to give the Broncos a 51–48 victory.

Peyton Manning and Tony Romo, the game’s quarterbacks, combined for 920 yards passing and nine touchdowns.

Another game that came close to breaking the 100-point barrier was the 1983 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs took an early 21-7 lead, but the Seahawks rallied for a 31-28 victory in the third quarter.

After a back-and-forth second half, Seahawks placekicker Norm Johnson hit a 42-yard field goal to tie the game and another to win it in overtime with 1:46 left.

The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants were neck and neck until the very last minute of this 2015 shootout at the Superdome, which was the first on the list to reach the 100-point mark.

The Giants were down 49-28 in the fourth quarter, but miraculously came back to win…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.