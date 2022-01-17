What is the name of Dan Evans’ girlfriend Aleah, and how long has she been with him?

How long has Dan Evans’ girlfriend Aleah been with him?

DAN EVANS is competing in the Australian Open, and his girlfriend Aleah is cheering him on from the stands.

The British ace, who is currently ranked No. 24 in the world, will begin his campaign in Melbourne against David Goffin.

Evans, 32, is dating Aleah and is competing in the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Evans met Aleah while working in Winchcombe in 2017, according to Tennisfansite.com.

Aleah guided Evans through one of the most difficult periods of his life, when he was banned from tennis for a year due to cocaine use.

Evans and Aleah, on the other hand, are extremely private, as there are no photos of the two together on social media.

Although Evans is from Birmingham, little is known about their relationship. They currently share a home in Cheltenham.

Evans told Gloucestershire Live, “It’s been great (living in Cheltenham).”

“I prefer to unwind and do nothing.”

“It’s simple to live here.

It has a great coffee shop (The Coffee Dispensary on Regent Street) that is always helpful.

When I’m on the road, Aleah and I are always on the lookout for one.

“It’s nice here, but I’ve been gone for a long time.”

This is my first full week at home in probably a year.”

Aleah has been spotted watching Evans play at Wimbledon from the stands, and she is expected to be courtside again this afternoon.