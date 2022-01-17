What is the name of LeBron James’ wife Savannah, and how many children does she have?

Savannah, who is LeBron James’ wife, and how many children do they have?

LEBRON James has been dating his wife Savannah since they were teenagers in high school.

Savannah has supported her superstar husband through the highs and lows of his career over the years, and the two have had several children together.

LeBron James, 37, is married to Savannah Brinson, his high school sweetheart who is now a James.

Savannah, 35, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Akron, Ohio, who was born on August 27, 1986.

In 2018, she launched the Home Court furniture line with American Signature, as well as the Women of Our Future mentorship program.

She has over 1.7 million Instagram followers and frequently posts pictures of the James family.

Before LeBron started his professional NBA career, the two met as teenagers in their hometown of Akron.

They attended rival high schools but met when he was 17 and she was 16 years old after a mutual friend informed Savannah that LeBron had requested her phone number.

“I’m like, ‘Um, nope,'” she says.

In 2018, she told Cleveland Magazine, “I’ll take his number.”

“One day I’m sitting around, probably bored or something, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I forgot! I have this guy’s phone number.’

‘Let’s see.’ He seemed interested, so we’ll see.’

Savannah was supportive of her boyfriend from the beginning, despite not knowing much about LeBron’s basketball abilities.

In 2018, LeBron told The Hollywood Reporter, “Savannah was with me shooting in the gym when I [had]absolutely nothing.”

“When I was in high school, [Savannah] was off the air; there were no cameras or lights.”

And she was right beside me.

If it weren’t for her, you wouldn’t be talking to me right now.”

On September 14, 2013, at the Capella Chape Grand Del Mar hotel in San Diego, LeBron and Savannah married.

“He is truly a king to his queen, if you will,” Savannah said of her husband to Cleveland Magazine.

“He treats me with such respect — it’s hard not to love him, with the way he treats me, the kids, his mother, and everyone else around him.”

He’s a truly humble man who is grateful for everything he has and has accomplished.”

Bronny, 17, Bryce, 14, and Zhuri, 8, are the couple’s three children.

Bronny is set to follow in his father’s footsteps as a basketball star, while Bryce and Zhuri prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

