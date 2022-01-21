What is the name of Rafael Nadal’s wife, Xisca Perello? When did they get married, and do they have any children?

What is the name of Rafael Nadal’s wife, Xisca Perello? When did they marry, and do they have kids?

RAFAEL NADAL’s wife, Xisca Perello, isn’t known for hogging the spotlight.

But what is Xisca’s history, and what has she said about her hesitant celebrity?

Here’s everything we know about the lovely lady as her partner tries to keep his near-perfect record at Roland Garros.

Xisca Perello (born Maria Francisca Perello) is a business graduate and insurance worker.

She is the project director for the Rafa Nadal Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Nadal in 2008.

Despite having known each other for several years, the couple is said to have started dating in 2005.

After dating for 14 years, they finally tied the knot.

They announced their engagement in January 2019 and married in October 2019.

In front of 350 guests, the couple exchanged vows at the La Fortaleza castle in Majorca, his birthplace.

Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, and Hug Laurie were among those who were invited.

Rafael Nadal is a fatherless man who has expressed his desire to have children.

He did suggest, however, that he wait until the end of his athletic career to devote his full attention to his children.

“I would love to have children: boys, girls… I’m a kid at heart and a family man,” he said.

“However, I must tell you that the reality is that the years pass, and I would like to begin doing all of this when my sporting life dictates it.”

Mr. Nadal went on to say that his sporting career has made having children difficult so far, saying, “I think it’s also above all about looking after the kids.”

“I’m not sure if [traveling all year and having children]is ideal.”

Xisca Perello revealed in one of her few interviews that she avoids most of Rafael Nadal’s tennis matches in order to keep their relationship intact.

She also expressed concern that if she appeared, she would disrupt her fellow Spaniard’s concentration.

“He needs his space when he’s competing,” Xisca said in a 2011 interview with The Telegraph. “Just the idea of me hanging around and waiting on his needs all day tires me out.”

“It’d put me to sleep.”

He’d have to be concerned about me then…

No, that is not the case.

I’m afraid that if I followed him around everywhere, we’d lose touch.”

She was a more frequent visitor at the 2020 Australian Open, where she saw the entirety of Rafael Nadal’s four-set victory over Nick Kyrgios.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.