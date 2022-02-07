What is the net worth of Olympic athlete Shaun White?

SHAUN WHITE is a snowboarder from the United States who has competed in the Olympics.

This year, he is competing in his final Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Shaun White (born September 3, 1986) is an American professional snowboarder, skateboarder, and musician.

In half-pipe snowboarding, he is a four-time Olympian with three Olympic gold medals.

White has the most X-Games gold medals and Olympic gold medals of any snowboarder in history, and he has won 10 ESPY Awards in various categories over the course of his career.

White has a net worth of (dollar)60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He was named to Forbes’ list of 30 Under 30 in 2014.

White began snowboarding at the age of six, following in his older brother Jesse White’s footsteps, and had his first sponsorship by the age of seven.

White has competed in four Winter Olympics throughout his career.

At the 2006, 2010, and 2018 Winter Olympics, White won gold in the halfpipe snowboard event.

Since 2002, he has competed in the Winter X Games, where he has won a medal every year.

White has 18 medals from the winter X Games, including the first quadruple victory streak by a male competitor in one discipline, snowboard slopestyle, which he achieved in 2013.

In 2007, he finished third behind Andreas Wiig and Teddy Flandreau, ending his unbeaten streak.

Fans noticed the Vampire Diaries star and the professional snowboarder had posted identical photos from a vacation to South Africa in February 2020, sparking relationship rumors.

A month later, during a bike ride in Malibu, they were photographed together for the first time.

Dobrev and White began dating in April 2020, according to US Weekly, with a source saying at the time, “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better.”

Nina adores Shaun, and the two of them have a lot of fun together.”

The actress made their relationship official on Instagram in May 2020, posting a photo of herself holding a pair of scissors while the athlete appeared terrified.

White captioned a video of Dobrev changing his appearance with, “My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did.”

They lived together during the first round of Covid-19 quarantine in 2020, and their relationship appears to be strengthening since then, as they have recently sparked engagement rumors.

