What is the NFL commercial titled “Who’s Got Your Back?”

THE NFL is known for emphasizing teamwork and player support.

The first Who’s Got Your Back NFL commercial debuted in September 2021, with a follow-up set to debut ahead of the 2019 playoff season.

After practice, a group of young football players gather in a huddle at the start of the original commercial, which debuted in September.

Nothing matters as long as they support each other, says the team captain to his teammates.

He then inquires as to who has his back, and NFL player Aaron Donald appears to lead the team in a chant, shouting “we got your back.”

Throughout the rest of the commercial, players from various teams appear in various locations, celebrating their support for one another and chanting “we got your back.”

The commercial was released just before the NFL season began on September 9th, 2021.

In January 2022, ahead of the NFL playoffs, another commercial with the slogan “we got your back” was released.

2 Chainz, as well as players, fans, and even firefighters, are featured in the new version.

Other professional football players appear throughout the commercial, including Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Cameron Jordan, the Saints’ defensive end, is seen on the streets of New Orleans.

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both featured in the commercial.

Maral Javadifar of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an appearance as well.

DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals) and Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) are among the other athletes featured.

On January 15, 2022, the NFL playoffs for the season 2021-2022 begin.

Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off on Saturday, March 15, with games starting at 4.30 p.m. and 8.15 p.m. ET.

Games begin at 1 p.m., 4.30 p.m., and 8.15 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 16.

On Monday, January 17, the Wild Card weekend comes to a close with a game at 8 p.m. ET.

The NFL Division Round begins on Saturday, January 22 and continues through Sunday, January 23.

On Sunday, January 30, the conference championships will be held, with Super Bowl LVI set for February 13, 2022.

NBC and Peacock Premium, ESPN, ABC, and CBS will all broadcast playoff games.

NBC will broadcast Super Bowl LVI, with a live stream available on Peacock or the NBC Sports App.

‘Dr.’

The Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 will feature Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which is home to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.