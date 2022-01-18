What is the reason for Novak Djokovic’s absence from the Australian Open, and will he compete in the French, Wimbledon, and US Opens?

Why is Novak Djokovic not competing in the Australian Open, and will he compete in the French, Wimbledon, and US Opens instead?

THE 2022 Australian Open will take place despite the absence of the world’s best tennis player.

Novak Djokovic will miss the tournament where he has won nine times after the Federal Court upheld the country’s immigration minister’s decision to cancel his visa.

“I’d like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today’s Court hearing,” Djokovic said of the decision.

“I’m going to take some time off now to rest and recover before making any further statements.”

“I am disappointed by the Court’s decision to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I will be unable to stay in Australia and compete in the Australian Open.”

“I respect the Court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to arrange my exit from the country.”

“It makes me uneasy that the focus of the past few weeks has been on me, and I hope that we can now all concentrate on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

“For the tournament, I wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers, and fans the best of luck.”

“Finally, I’d like to express my gratitude for your continued support to my family, friends, team, supporters, fans, and fellow Serbians.”

You’ve all been a huge source of encouragement for me.”

The Australian authorities revoked Novak Djokovic’s visa on two occasions.

The Australian Border Force were not convinced that the Serb’s prior infection with Covid was an adequate medical exemption to vaccination the first time, on January 5.

Judge Kelly of the Federal Circuit Court, however, quashed this decision on January 10 for procedural reasons.

On January 14, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke issued a new order canceling the Serb’s visa “on health and good order grounds, adding that it was in the public interest to do so.”

Hawke stated in his Federal Court submission that he was “willing to accept” Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption from vaccination to travel to Australia was valid.

Djokovic’s status as a high-profile unvaccinated person, his views on vaccination, and his failure to isolate after testing positive in Serbia, he added, could pose a threat to public health and public order.

He was concerned that allowing Djokovic to remain in Australia would embolden anti-vaccination groups and encourage others to defy Covid rules by refusing vaccination or failing to complete the full course of vaccination.

After that, Djokovic lost his appeal against Hawke’s decision…

