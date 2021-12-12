What is the relationship between Venus and Serena Williams?

Serena Williams and her sister, Venus Williams, are famous tennis players.

On both their mother’s and father’s sides of the family, they have a number of half-siblings who are less well-known.

On their mother’s side, the tennis stars have three half-sisters, Yetunde, Lyndrea, and Isha Price.

Yetunde Price, 31, was killed in Compton in 2003 after being mistakenly killed near a suspected gang house.

She was the oldest of the Price children and was a mother of three, a nurse, and the owner of a hair salon when she died.

She also served as a personal assistant to Serena and Venus on occasion.

Lyndrea Price, 43, is a creative costumer for Venus’ Eleven clothing line.

Isha Price, 46, is an attorney and producer from the United States.

She is a producer on the film ‘King Richard,’ which follows the father and coach of famous tennis players and their daughters.

On their father’s side, Serena and Venus have seven half-siblings: Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, and Reneeka with former wife Betty Johnson, Dylan with recently divorced wife Lakeisha Juanita Graham, and son Chavoita LeSane, 48.

With Oracene Price, Richard Williams, 79, had Serena and Venus.

After allegations of domestic abuse, which Richard denied, they divorced in 2002.

When Sabrina was eight years old, Richard abandoned her and her four siblings.

Richard married Sabrina’s late mother Betty Johnson in the early 1960s, after being married three times in his life.

Sabrina Williams, Serena and Venus’s half-sister, slammed the biopic ‘King Richard,’ claiming that he was “only a king in his head.”

She intends to write a book about her father and how he abandoned her family and kept them hidden.

Since her father left decades ago, she has struggled with an eating disorder and mental illness.

Serena Williams is, without a doubt, the greatest female tennis player ever.

Venus has also cemented her reputation as a legendary tennis player.

The sister duo has a cult following.

Serena’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of (dollar)210 million, while Venus’s is in the region of (dollar)95 million.

Serena Williams is the third richest tennis player in the world, with her own clothing line, S by Serena, which debuted in 2018.

With a total of 23 Grand Slam tournament victories, she holds the record for most Grand Slam titles ever won.

Venus has 49 singles titles, seven Grand Slam titles, and four gold medals to her credit.

