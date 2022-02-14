What is trimetazidine, and why is it banned from sports?

What is trimetazidine, and why is it illegal in sports?

Wada has banned trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina and other heart-related conditions, since 2014.

After testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, Kamila Valieva is at the centre of a doping scandal that has engulfed the Winter Olympics.

Despite her positive test, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater has been cleared to compete in Beijing 2022 after an appeal.

It means she’ll be able to compete in the women’s singles event as part of the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee), thanks to an agreement that allows Russian athletes to compete despite the country’s doping ban at the Olympics.

Here’s everything you need to know about trimetazidine, the drug Valieva tested positive for.

Trimetazidine, or TMZ, is a drug that is used to treat angina and other heart problems.

It works by increasing blood flow to the heart and reducing blood pressure swings.

Since 2014, trimetazidine has been listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (Wada) prohibited substances list.

The drug is currently classified as a “hormone and metabolic modulator,” making its use by athletes in and out of competition illegal.

TMZ is usually taken once or twice a day, and its synthetic nature makes it easy to detect in tests.

It is thought to boost physical efficiency, particularly in endurance sports, though opinions differ on how long the effect will last.

According to Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s medical toxicology department, the substance has the potential to improve athletic performance.

“It certainly could help your heart function better theoretically if you’re in a highly exertional sport, where you’re using a lot of energy and putting your heart under significant stress,” she said.

Valieva isn’t the only Russian athlete to test positive for the drug.

Nadezhda Sergeeva, a Russian bobsledder, was disqualified from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after testing positive for the drug two days before her race.

Sun Yang, a Chinese Olympic gold medalist swimmer, is one of the most high-profile cases involving trimetazidine.

After testing positive for the drug in 2014, he was suspended, and he claimed he was prescribed it to treat his chest pains.

Similar to meldonium, TMZ is a metabolic modulator.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

