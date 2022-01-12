What led to the death of Jean Ramirez?

The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez was announced on January 11, 2022.

At the time of his untimely death, Ramirez was only 28 years old.

The Tampa Bay Rays, Ramirez’s team, announced his death via Twitter.

“The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez,” according to the post.

There are no other details about his death at this time.

