What LeSean McCoy Said About Drew Brees Was Revealed By LeSean McCoy

What LeSean McCoy Said About Drew Brees

LeSean McCoy, a former running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was telling stories about his time on the team earlier this week.

When it came time to discuss Tom Brady, McCoy told a fantastic story about Brady’s final game against Drew Brees.

Brady and Brees were seen throwing the ball with Brees’ kids after Tampa Bay defeated New Orleans in the playoffs.

Regarding Brady and Brees, McCoy said, “Another one right? This is a funny one.”

“Don’t kill my, Tom, we’re playing the Saints.”

So they beat us twice that year, which is kind of funny, right?

We were beaten to a pulp.

We’ll meet in the playoffs if we don’t get swept.

Drew Brees is retiring because he isn’t the same anymore, and his arm isn’t the same either.

“We got the better of ’em.”

Brady, on the other hand, struck a different tone once he entered the locker room.

“Tom’s throwing with Brees’ kids.”

McCoy continued, “Kissing babies.”

“When we got back to the locker room, Tom said, ‘I got his ass! Let’s go! Sit his ass down!’ And we were all like, ‘Ohhhh!’

