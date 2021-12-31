What Makes Alabama Football So Great, as summed up by Paul Finebaum

After beating Ohio State last year, Alabama is aiming for its second consecutive National Championship.

The Crimson Tide take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, who went undefeated in the American Athletic Conference this season.

On the SEC Network, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed what makes Alabama so special year after year.

It all starts with Nick Saban, the head coach.

“Let me start with Nick Saban,” Finebaum said, shocking the audience.

“He has such a well-established infrastructure.”

This was his idea.

“What Alabama is doing under Saban is what the Cowboys have here because it’s such a well-oiled machine,” someone said in this stadium.

Paul Finebaum Sums Up What Makes Alabama Football So Great

Paul Finebaum Sums Up What Makes Alabama Football So Great