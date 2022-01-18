What NBA Referees Said Today Gets Reaction From The NFL World

The NFL World Reacts To Today’s NBA Referee Comments

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines over the weekend with a remark he made about the officials from Sunday’s game.

Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field after the loss, expressing their displeasure with the officiating crew.

Dak said, “Credit to them,” when told that fans were throwing objects at officials.

The comment went viral right away, with fans chastising Dak for implying that he approves of what the fans did.

Even NBA referees joined in the conversation on Tuesday afternoon.

The NBA refs’ official Twitter account stated, “The NBRA condemns Dak Prescott’s comments condoning violence against game officials.”

“As a head coach in the NFL, he ought to know better.”

We urge the NFL to take action to prevent future instances of this heinous behavior.”

Fans were quick to react to the intriguing statement.

“It’s kind of strange that the NBA refs union released a statement on Dak’s comments before the NFL refs union,” one person said.

