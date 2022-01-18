What Peyton Manning Said Gets Reaction From The Sports Media

Peyton Manning had a hot-mic moment during the first quarter of the Cardinals’ game against the Rams on Monday night, which NFL fans will replay for at least the next week.

Peyton Manning was given a breakdown of a specific play by Eli Manning.

Peyton’s audio wasn’t working, which was the only issue.

Peyton said on the air, “I can’t hear s–t.”

“Never mind,” Eli replied quickly. That brief exchange may not seem like much, but it made a lot of fans laugh on Monday night.

One fan stated, “The Manningcast has completely reignited my interest in Monday night football.”

Sports Media World Reacts To What Peyton Manning Said

The Manningcast has completely revived my interest in Monday night football. https://t.co/jIwmVXI0w2 — Jonathan Shaw (@jonnyshaw_10) January 18, 2022

Putting these two on air for MNF is one of the few good decisions ESPN has made https://t.co/IUvIPQMKun — Jason Ferguson (@Jfergie99) January 18, 2022

Let’s see how many FCC complaints they get from this 😂 https://t.co/nArqj8fh9J — HJ Sports (@HJSports_) January 18, 2022